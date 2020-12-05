Management Decision Market Worth of $ 6.18 billion by 2022, Led by FICO, SAS, TIBCO and more.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Management Decision Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 136 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Management Decision Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1399078

Top Companies profiled in the Management Decision Market:

FICO (US)

SAS (US)

TIBCO (US)

Oracle (US)

IBM (US)

Sapiens (Israel)

Experian (Ireland)

ACTICO (Germany)

Pega systems (US)

Equifax (US)

Parmenides (Germany)

Decision Management Solutions (US)

Sparkling Logic (US)

“The credit risk management function is expected to account for the major market size during the forecast period”

The credit risk manage men function is estimated to dominate the Management decision market in 2017. These functions have been in high demand in the highly regulated industry, such as BFSI and retail and consumer goods, where the companies use Management decision to optimize and automate the operational and tactical decision-making process.

“The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increased competitive market scenario has encouraged SMEs to invest in Management decision software to make effective decisions for their business growth due to dearth of an in-house resource in SMEs.

Get 20% Discount (Year End & Christmas Offers)@ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1399078

“Asia Pacific is expected to have a high growth potential during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. APAC is expected to be a lucrative market for Management decision during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and increasing commercial investment in different industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape of Management Decision Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product and Service Launches/Product Upgradations

3.2 Business Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations