Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics to Account for Significant Share
Owing to technological advancements across various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, micro LEDs, are expected to witness increased incorporation among these products. Technological giants in the market have adequate experience in the LCD, LED, and OLED technologies and are now engaging their resource and expertise in the developments of micro-LED, which are supposedly the future of the consumer electronics market.
Moreover, a South Korean giant, LG Electronics, is also planning to bring a new series of micro-LED displays to the market. The company has filed the paperwork to trademark these displays in the European Union, which will be used in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other similar electronic devices. LG is naming the displays as XµLED, SµLED, and XLµLED.
Taiwan holds a broad range of advanced LED and display technologies that makes one of the leading micro LED developers for consumer electronics. It is building a pilot line and aims to deliver micro LED offerings to domestic VR companies.
Moreover, prototypes from Korean firms debuted at CES 2018, namely ‘The Wall’ from Samsung and Micro LED displays from Lumens, proved the great effort both Korean enterprises. Owing to similar developments across other APAC countries and increasing consumption of electronic products, APAC is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.
North America to Account for Largest Share
The increasing penetration of smartphones is considered to be one of the biggest contributor toward the adoption of micro LED in the region. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a consistent growth in smartphone sales. As part of its 2016 General Social Survey Statistics in Canada, 76% of Canadians owned a smartphone in 2016. In addition to smartphones, 71% of the Canadians surveyed owned a laptop, 54% had a tablet or e-reader and 50% a desktop computer.
The increasing penetration of smartwatches in the region is also expected to augment the adoption of the micro LED market. Companies, such as LG Electronics are planning to launch a new smartwatch alongside its signature LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in the United States, in order to leverage the growing opportunities of these devices in the region.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office also granted patents for Apple Inc., where about 99.9% of the patent is about advanced Micro LED displays. Its newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a display technology inherited from LuxVue, a Micro LED company they acquired in 2014.
Thus, in order to leverage the opportunity, companies, such as Rohinni (US – Based) entered into a joint venture with Magna Electronics, in order to develop flexible mini-LED and micro-LED based lighting devices for the automotive market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
microLED, also known as micro-LED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence Of MEMS Technology
4.3.2 Growth Of Consumer Electronics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Mass Traansfer To Be A Bottleneck For Commercialization of Micro Led
4.4.2 Complexities Through The Supply Chain
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Display
5.1.1.1 Smartwatch
5.1.1.2 Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)
5.1.1.3 Television
5.1.1.4 Smartphone and Tablet
5.1.1.5 Monitor and Laptop
5.1.1.6 Head-up Display
5.1.1.7 Digital Signage
5.1.2 Lighting
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.4 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the world
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Innolux Corporation
6.1.2 Sony Corporation
6.1.3 LG Display Co Ltd.
6.1.4 Aledia SA
6.1.5 Epistar Corporation
6.1.6 Optovate Limited
6.1.7 Rohinni LLC
6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 JBD Inc.
6.1.10 Plessey Semiconductors Limited
6.1.11 Ostendo Technologies, Inc
6.1.12 VueReal Inc.
6.1.13 Allos Semiconductors
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
