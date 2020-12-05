Nano Radiation Sensors Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Nano Radiation Sensors Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Nano Radiation Sensors market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Analog Devices Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Baker Hughes (General Electric)

Rae Systems Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.)

First Sensor AG

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Toshiba Corporation Key Market Trends: Consumer Electronics End User to Account for Largest Share End-users across nations are increasingly demanding high-performance devices with reliable and highly portable computing platforms. Connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to facilitate easy data exchange and transfer has been increasing rapidly.

This has led to wireless computing devices, such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, and sensors, flooding the market. Wireless computing devices require a high level of integration, which, in turn, is propelling the development of a number of new designs to support multiple applications on a single platform. In such a market scenario, the need for innovative, low-cost testing solutions can facilitate cost efficiencies and ensure quick market entry of the product.

Regional factors have impacted production facility investments. For instance, America’s tariffs on goods made in China influenced semiconductor companies (SK Hynix,, and Mitsubishi Electric), to move their production back to Asia, thus making Asia, a potential market for nanosensors. United States to Account for Significant Share The United States is the largest market for nano radiation sensors in the global market. The country has a high demand from almost all the end-user segments alike, which is one of the major driving factors for the increasing demand from the country. However, the major contributors to the demand include healthcare, automotive and industrial, aerospace and defense, and power generation sectors.

The healthcare sector in the country is one of the major sources of demand for nano radiation sensors. Immense research and clinical trial activity in the country always keeps the demand from this sector high. In fact, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), pharmaceutical companies in the United States spent a record USD 71.4 billion on research and development activities in 2017 (over 26%, spent on Phase I, II, and III clinical trials, by each company involved in clinical trials).

Also, the United States comprises the most significant market for advanced defense equipment and services in the world. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), as of 2017, the country produced more than 1596 general aviation airplanes (do not involve military aircraft).

Further, the United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy with 98 operating nuclear power reactors as of October 2018. It is estimated that the country accounts for approximately 30% of global nuclear power generation capacity. In fact, as of 2017, the nuclear power generation segment was responsible for 20% of the total electricity output.

The global nano radiation sensors market was USD 224.73 million in 2018 and is expected to record a CAGR of over 6.72%, during the forecast period (2019-2024) and is likely to reach a market value of USD 334 million by 2024. The growth of nanotechnology-based sensors and detectors has been buoyed by the trend of miniaturization, which led to the well-established field of nanotechnology. Electronic, optical, and mechanical nanotechnologies have all profited from the smaller, smarter, and less costly sensors that resulted from work with ICs, fiber optics, other micro-optics, and MEMS (microelectromechanical systems).

The promise of miniaturization constituted the beginning of the field of nanotechnology. This trend has proliferated across the manufacturing of ever-smaller mechanical, optical, medical, and electronic products and devices.

Manufacturing of nanosensors is application specific, due to which there are multiple challenges associated with it.

Further, the availability of advanced instruments, such as automated reader instruments, electronic radiation measuring instruments, alarm badges, and thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLD), is increasing the range of applications for the detection and monitoring devices. Technological developments in the segment have resulted in the development of more accurate detectors and monitors, and have led to the introduction of portable, durable, and economical devices, augmenting the growth of the market studied.