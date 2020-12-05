Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Radiography Testing Technology to Account for the Largest Share
Radiography is one of the versatile testing methods in nondestructive testing, which is used for the detection of surface and subsurface features in welded parts and castings. Radiography employs highly penetrating X-rays produced by X-ray tube, gamma rays by a radioactive isotope, and other forms of radiation for testing without causing any damage to the product.
It enables product reliability, providing the information to prevent accidents and saves lives in industries. It is also used for corrosion mapping, detection of blockages inside sealed equipment, testing of semiconductor devices for cracks, broken wires, unsoldered connections, detection of reinforcing the material in concrete slabs and measuring bulk density of materials.
The use of computed radiography in the aerospace & defense industry provides significant cost savings when compared to other testing methods as it eliminates the external costs. As economic justification is a major criterion for any testing method, the radiography testing range in size from microminiature electronic parts to massive missile components used in the aerospace & defense industry.
Europe to Account for Significant Share
The European aerospace and defense industry is mainly dominated by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, while Russia is also a large player in the international market landscape.
In 2016, the UK aerospace production output is observed to be grown by 39% since 2011, with annual turnover reaching nearly USD 43 billion.
Exports generate nearly 90% of aerospace turnover. The sector achieved exports of nearly USD 37.41 billion in 2016 and looked for success in overseas markets to drive further growth, and there are few uncertainties are expected with the exit from the European Union.
The United Kingdom is investing money in new Joint Force 2025, comprising of a Land Force of 112,000 equipped with digital armored vehicles, an Air Group upgraded with more Typhoons and fifth generation F35s; and a Maritime Task Group made up of destroyers, frigates, and two mighty carriers – claimed to be the most powerful ships ever built in Britain.
France and its manufacturers are driving a significant number of hi-tech projects, including the forthcoming nEUROn European military drone, Airbus’s E-Fan ˗˗ the first all-electric aircraft designed for initial pilot training, and the LEAP engine made from composite materials manufactured by Safran Aircraft Engines and GE, which have already received large numbers of orders.
German companies were involved in the production of all of those aircraft. Around 300 aircraft were finished in Germany – this is equivalent to 17% of the total number of international aircraft production.
The activities of Russian civil aviation at the present stage are conditioned by factors such as unstable post-crisis stabilization of the country’s economy, continuing uncertainty in the development of international transport markets, both on regular and charter (primarily resort) routes.
Also, with the defense industry being highly uncertain of the coming years, the overall consumption of NDT in the country is expected to slow down over the coming years.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Nondestructive testing is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Aerospace & Defense
4.3.2 Increasing Complexity of Machine and Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack Of Technical Workforce
4.4.2 Relative Lack of Awareness
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Service
5.1.2 Equipment
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Radiography Testing
5.2.2 Ultrasonic Testing
5.2.3 Magnetic Particle Testing and Electromagnetic Testing
5.2.4 Liquid Penetrant Testing
5.2.5 Visual Inspection
5.2.6 Eddy Current
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Mistras Group
6.1.2 Fujifilm NDT Systems
6.1.3 GE Measurement and Control
6.1.4 NikonMetrology Inc.
6.1.5 Magnaflux Corporation
6.1.6 Olympus Corporation
6.1.7 SGS Group
6.1.8 Intertek Group PLC
6.1.9 Applus Services, S.A.
6.1.10 Yxlon International GmbH
6.1.11 Team, Inc.
6.1.12 Tüv Rheinland Ag
6.1.13 Gould-Bass Co.
6.1.14 FLIR Systems, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
