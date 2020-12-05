Categories
Patient Monitoring Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Patient Monitoring

Patient Monitoring Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Patient Monitoring market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • GE Healthcare
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Medtronic Care Management Services LLC
  • Omron Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

    Key Market Trends:

    Home Healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

    The hospitals segment held the maximum share in 2018, owing to high patient turnaround and large volumes of procedures. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate over the forecast period. Cost efficiency of these alternate sites, along with availability qualified resources, is expected to support the growth.

    North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Patient Monitoring Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    The North American patient monitoring market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing demand for wireless and portable systems, coupled with the presence of sophisticated reimbursement structure aiming toward cutting out of pocket expenditure levels, are the major factors attributing to its large market share.

    The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the large presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China, rising medical tourism, and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in these markets.

    Market Overview:

  • The growth of the patient monitoring (PM) market is attributed to the rising incidences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, growth in geriatric population, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease of use and portability devices to promote the growth.
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) defines chronic disease management as the “ongoing management of conditions over a period of years or decades”. Chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity, representing 77% of all casualties in Europe, and research suggests that complex conditions, such as diabetes and depression are likely to impose a larger burden in the future. Over one-third of the European population above the age of 15 has a chronic disease. Two out of three people reaching retirement age are expected to have at least two chronic conditions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Many chronic diseases and conditions are linked to an aging society and lifestyle choices, such as smoking, sexual behavior, diet, and exercise, as well as to genetic predispositions. WHO research shows that the total burden is expected to be even higher in the future if nothing is done about the growth of chronic disease cases now. According to the European Commission, 70% to 80% of healthcare budgets, or an estimated EUR 700 billion per year, is currently spent on chronic diseases in the European Union. Here, PM technologies come into play and identify small changes in the patient’s physiological data, hence promoting self-monitoring. Thus, it reduces readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease the number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office and reduce travel-related expenses. On the short- and long-term basis, by the proper implementation, PM technologies can expand access to quality healthcare and save time and money.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the scope of this report, patient monitoring devices are monitoring devices that continuously monitor the patient’s vital parameters, like blood pressure and heart rates, by using a medical monitor and collecting medical (and other) data from individuals.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Patient Monitoring Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes
    4.2.2 Growth in Geriatric Population
    4.2.3 Growing Preference for Home and Remote Monitoring
    4.2.4 Ease of Use and Portability Devices to Promote the Growth
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Resistance from Healthcare Industry Professionals Toward the Adoption of Patient Monitoring Systems
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
    4.3.3 High Cost of Technology
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Device
    5.1.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
    5.1.2 Neuromonitoring Devices
    5.1.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices
    5.1.4 Multi-parameter Monitors
    5.1.5 Respiratory Monitoring Devices
    5.1.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
    5.1.7 Other Types of Devices
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Cardiology
    5.2.2 Neurology
    5.2.3 Respiratory
    5.2.4 Fetal and Neonatal
    5.2.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring
    5.2.6 Other Applications
    5.3 By End Users
    5.3.1 Home Healthcare
    5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
    5.3.3 Hospitals
    5.3.4 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.
    6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
    6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.8 Masimo Corporation
    6.1.9 Medtronic Care Management Services LLC
    6.1.10 Omron Corporation
    6.1.11 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

