Patient Monitoring Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Johnson & Johnson

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Care Management Services LLC

Omron Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Key Market Trends: Home Healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period The hospitals segment held the maximum share in 2018, owing to high patient turnaround and large volumes of procedures. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate over the forecast period. Cost efficiency of these alternate sites, along with availability qualified resources, is expected to support the growth. North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Patient Monitoring Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period The North American patient monitoring market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing demand for wireless and portable systems, coupled with the presence of sophisticated reimbursement structure aiming toward cutting out of pocket expenditure levels, are the major factors attributing to its large market share. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the large presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China, rising medical tourism, and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in these markets. Market Overview:

The growth of the patient monitoring (PM) market is attributed to the rising incidences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, growth in geriatric population, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease of use and portability devices to promote the growth.