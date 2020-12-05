Processed Snacks Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2026

Global Processed Snacks Market was valued US$ 130 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 162 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.79% during a forecast period.

The report is segmented into Product and region.

On the basis of Product, the global Processed Snacks Market is segmented as Sweet snacks and Savory snacks. The Savory snacks segment is further sub-segmented as grilled cheese, pizza, burgers, and chili.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. A processed snack is altered from its original form through cooking, drying, salting, freezing, smoking, pickling, canning, baking, or drying during preparation. The Americas is the major income contributor to the processed snacks market.

In terms of product, due to the increased popularity of confectionery items, bakery items, dairy, and others sweet snacks segment is account for a major share in the healthy processed Snacks market. However, growing health-awareness among consumers and increase in diabetic population hampers the market growth of this segment.

One of the major drivers for processed snacks market is evolving taste preferences. Consumers, mainly the youth, are excited to test with different products. Furthermore, the rising demand for tortilla chips, taco shells, and corn chips are also major drivers for processed snacks market.

The major factors hindering the growth of processed snacks market is Fluctuations in raw-material costs. Growth in the rate of raw materials such as potatoes, corn, and nuts increase the manufacturing costs and decreases the profit margins of vendors.

The key players in the global processed snacks market: Aviko, Calbee, General Mills, Hormel Foods, Intersnack Group, Kellogg Company, McCain Foods, PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Arca Continental, Blue Diamond Growers, Burts Potato Chips, Conagra Brands, Hain Celestial, Haldiram Foods International, Herr Foods, ITC, JFC International, KETTLE FOODS, Link Snacks, Mars, MondelÄ“z International,Old Dutch Foods, Orkla, Snyder’s-Lance, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World, Tyrrells Potato Crisps, and Want Want Holdings.

TheÂ Scope of Global Processed Snacks Market:

Global Processed Snacks Market, by Product:

Sweet snacks

Savory snacks

Global Processed Snacks Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Processed Snacks Market:

