Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2025

The Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market size is projected to grow from US$ 109 Million in 2020 to US$ 193 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Carbon Conversions Inc. (US), Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. (US), Shocker Composites LLC. (US), Procotex Corporation SA (Belgium), Alpha Recyclage Composites (France), Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (US), Vartega Inc. (US).

The automotive & transportation end-use industry dominated the global recycled carbon fiber market. Owing to the superior properties, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, flexural strength, tensile strength, and cost-effectiveness, recycled carbon fiber is used in the automotive & transportation industry.

“Aerospace scrap is the fastest-growing source of recycled carbon fiber in terms of value”

Aerospace scrap is the major source of recycled carbon fiber. The aerospace industry consumes a large amount of virgin carbon fiber in manufacturing various composite parts. Aircraft manufacturers have taken several initiatives to strengthen the standards for environment-friendly management in the discarding of end-of-life aircraft parts.

