Security Analytics Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Security Analytics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Security Analytics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999685
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share
Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.
Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.
Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.
Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.
North America to Account for Major Share
The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.
North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).
End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.
Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999685
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Security analytics is the process of using data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools for security monitoring and threat detection. Security analytics data can be collected in several ways, including Network traffic. Endpoint and user behavior data.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999685
Detailed TOC of Security Analytics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Level of Sophistication of Threats And Security Breaches
4.3.2 Rise in IoT and BYOD Trend
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Data Integration and Connectivity
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Network Security Analytics
5.1.2 Application Security Analytics
5.1.3 Web Security Analytics
5.1.4 Endpoint Security Analytics
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Healthcare
5.2.2 Defense and Security
5.2.3 Banking and Financial Services
5.2.4 Telecomm and IT
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alert Logic Inc.
6.1.2 Arbor Networks Inc.
6.1.3 Symantec Corporation
6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.5 RSA Security LLC
6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.7 IBM Corporation
6.1.8 Logrhythm, Inc.
6.1.9 Fireeye, Inc.
6.1.10 Splunk Inc.
6.1.11 Fortinet Inc.
6.1.12 McAfee LLC
6.1.13 Micro Focus International Plc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Diesel Fuel Pumps Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026
Seamless Steel Pipes Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate
Aerial Work Platform Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Brake Booster Vacuum Pumps Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Reclining Sofas Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Biometric Cards Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Refatting Agents Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Ready Mix Joint Compound Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Cardboard Expendable Containers Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Blade Removers Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
High-Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Market – Covid-19 Outlook and Impact Analysis 2021: Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Growth Strategy, Explosive Factors of Size and Share Forecast to 2025
Peep-Toe Bootie Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026