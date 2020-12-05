Security Analytics Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Security Analytics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Security Analytics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999685

Top Players Are:

Alert Logic Inc.

Arbor Networks Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

RSA Security LLC

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Logrhythm, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International Plc Key Market Trends: Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications. North America to Account for Major Share The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999685 Market Overview:

Global Security Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The rapid growth of the internet has resulted in an exponential increase in the type and frequency of cyber attacks. Although many well-known cybersecurity solutions are utilized to counteract these attacks, the generation of Big Data over computer networks is rapidly rendering these traditional solutions obsolete.

The increased pervasiveness of data breaches and the higher volume of impacted records are resulting in far higher costs for organizations of all sizes. According to ISF, an independent and not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world, the number, magnitude, and costs of data breaches are all set to continue on their upward trajectories in 2019.

While day-to-day cyber threats continue to increase at an exponential rate, CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer) are most concerned over the rise of targeted and advanced malware enabled attacks such as Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).