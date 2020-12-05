Soil Stabilizer Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2026

Global Soil Stabilizer Market was valued US$ 21.14 Bn in 2017 and is probable to reach US$ 32.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.52% during a forecast period.

Global Soil stabilizer types are mainly categorized under categories: polymers, minerals & stabilizing agents and others additives. Depending upon application, the global soil stabilizer is market is divided into industrial, agricultural, non-agricultural, residential and others. Based on region global soil stabilizer is divided into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Soil stabilization ingredients are the additives that added to natural soil to increase its certain properties of natural soil and to raise its load bearing capability, tensile strength & overall performance. Soil stabilization materials modify the physical and chemical characters of soil and combines by developing the engineering properties either temporarily or permanently. In terms of types, Global Soil Stabilizer market is divided into Polymers, Minerals & Stabilizing agents and other additives. Polymer works as clump and giving strength to soils through their interactions with clay particles.

Based on application, global Soil Stabilizer is divided into two phases such as industrial, agricultural, non-agricultural, residential and others. The rising technological advancements in machinery and additives help the industry players grow and capitalize on the existing prospects.

In terms of region, South America dominates the global soil stabilizer market. The growth of the construction industry across the world and launching of new governmental projects in developing and developed regions are projected to drive the demand for soil stabilization materials.

Some of the players in global Soil Stabilizer markets are Graymont Limited, Carmuse, Low & Bonar PLC, Tensar Corporation, Boral Limited, Adelaide Brighton Limited, Sibelco Australia Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd., Lhoist and Thrace Group, and others.

