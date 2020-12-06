Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Study for 2020 to 2026 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.
The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.
Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5180
The market research report Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.
Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, that include:
• Recent Developments/Updates
• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis
• Competitive News Feed Analysis
• Industry Regulatory Changes
Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.
The key players profiled in the research study of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market include:
Hirezon
PeopleAdmin
Greenhouse
ApplicantStack
Automatic Payroll Systems
Asure Software
Bullhorn
ClearCompany
CloudERP4
Kronos
The study on the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.
The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5180
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On- premise
1.4.3 On-cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 12 and Higher Education
1.5.3 School
1.5.4 College Essentials
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Hirezon
13.1.1 Hirezon Company Details
13.1.2 Hirezon Business Overview
13.1.3 Hirezon Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.1.4 Hirezon Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Hirezon Recent Development
13.2 PeopleAdmin
13.2.1 PeopleAdmin Company Details
13.2.2 PeopleAdmin Business Overview
13.2.3 PeopleAdmin Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.2.4 PeopleAdmin Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 PeopleAdmin Recent Development
13.3 Greenhouse
13.3.1 Greenhouse Company Details
13.3.2 Greenhouse Business Overview
13.3.3 Greenhouse Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.3.4 Greenhouse Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Greenhouse Recent Development
13.4 ApplicantStack
13.4.1 ApplicantStack Company Details
13.4.2 ApplicantStack Business Overview
13.4.3 ApplicantStack Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.4.4 ApplicantStack Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 ApplicantStack Recent Development
13.5 Automatic Payroll Systems
13.5.1 Automatic Payroll Systems Company Details
13.5.2 Automatic Payroll Systems Business Overview
13.5.3 Automatic Payroll Systems Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.5.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Automatic Payroll Systems Recent Development
13.6 Asure Software
13.6.1 Asure Software Company Details
13.6.2 Asure Software Business Overview
13.6.3 Asure Software Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.6.4 Asure Software Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Asure Software Recent Development
13.7 Bullhorn
13.7.1 Bullhorn Company Details
13.7.2 Bullhorn Business Overview
13.7.3 Bullhorn Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.7.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Bullhorn Recent Development
13.8 ClearCompany
13.8.1 ClearCompany Company Details
13.8.2 ClearCompany Business Overview
13.8.3 ClearCompany Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.8.4 ClearCompany Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 ClearCompany Recent Development
13.9 CloudERP4
13.9.1 CloudERP4 Company Details
13.9.2 CloudERP4 Business Overview
13.9.3 CloudERP4 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.9.4 CloudERP4 Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 CloudERP4 Recent Development
13.10 Kronos
13.10.1 Kronos Company Details
13.10.2 Kronos Business Overview
13.10.3 Kronos Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction
13.10.4 Kronos Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Kronos Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Matthew S
Email: [email protected]