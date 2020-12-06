Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Study for 2020 to 2026 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market include:

Hirezon

PeopleAdmin

Greenhouse

ApplicantStack

Automatic Payroll Systems

Asure Software

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

CloudERP4

Kronos

The study on the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On- premise

1.4.3 On-cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 12 and Higher Education

1.5.3 School

1.5.4 College Essentials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Hirezon

13.1.1 Hirezon Company Details

13.1.2 Hirezon Business Overview

13.1.3 Hirezon Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.1.4 Hirezon Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Hirezon Recent Development

13.2 PeopleAdmin

13.2.1 PeopleAdmin Company Details

13.2.2 PeopleAdmin Business Overview

13.2.3 PeopleAdmin Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.2.4 PeopleAdmin Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 PeopleAdmin Recent Development

13.3 Greenhouse

13.3.1 Greenhouse Company Details

13.3.2 Greenhouse Business Overview

13.3.3 Greenhouse Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.3.4 Greenhouse Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Greenhouse Recent Development

13.4 ApplicantStack

13.4.1 ApplicantStack Company Details

13.4.2 ApplicantStack Business Overview

13.4.3 ApplicantStack Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.4.4 ApplicantStack Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ApplicantStack Recent Development

13.5 Automatic Payroll Systems

13.5.1 Automatic Payroll Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Automatic Payroll Systems Business Overview

13.5.3 Automatic Payroll Systems Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.5.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Automatic Payroll Systems Recent Development

13.6 Asure Software

13.6.1 Asure Software Company Details

13.6.2 Asure Software Business Overview

13.6.3 Asure Software Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.6.4 Asure Software Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Asure Software Recent Development

13.7 Bullhorn

13.7.1 Bullhorn Company Details

13.7.2 Bullhorn Business Overview

13.7.3 Bullhorn Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.7.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Bullhorn Recent Development

13.8 ClearCompany

13.8.1 ClearCompany Company Details

13.8.2 ClearCompany Business Overview

13.8.3 ClearCompany Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.8.4 ClearCompany Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ClearCompany Recent Development

13.9 CloudERP4

13.9.1 CloudERP4 Company Details

13.9.2 CloudERP4 Business Overview

13.9.3 CloudERP4 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.9.4 CloudERP4 Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CloudERP4 Recent Development

13.10 Kronos

13.10.1 Kronos Company Details

13.10.2 Kronos Business Overview

13.10.3 Kronos Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

13.10.4 Kronos Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Kronos Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

