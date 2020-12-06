Automotive Sunvisors Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Automotive Sunvisors Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Automotive Sunvisors Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Automotive Sunvisors Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Automotive Sunvisors Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Automotive Sunvisors Market include:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Joyson Safety Systems

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

The study on the global Automotive Sunvisors Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Automotive Sunvisors Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Automotive Sunvisors Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Automotive Sunvisors Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Sunvisors Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sunvisor with Mirror

1.4.3 Sunvisor without Mirror

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Sunvisors Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Sunvisors Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Sunvisors Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Sunvisors Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Sunvisors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Sunvisors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Sunvisors Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Sunvisors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Sunvisors Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunvisors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Sunvisors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Sunvisors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Sunvisors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Grupo Antolin

8.1.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

8.1.2 Grupo Antolin Overview

8.1.3 Grupo Antolin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Grupo Antolin Product Description

8.1.5 Grupo Antolin Related Developments

8.2 Daimei

8.2.1 Daimei Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daimei Overview

8.2.3 Daimei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Daimei Product Description

8.2.5 Daimei Related Developments

8.3 Atlas (Motus)

8.3.1 Atlas (Motus) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Atlas (Motus) Overview

8.3.3 Atlas (Motus) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Atlas (Motus) Product Description

8.3.5 Atlas (Motus) Related Developments

8.4 Kyowa Sangyo

8.4.1 Kyowa Sangyo Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kyowa Sangyo Overview

8.4.3 Kyowa Sangyo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kyowa Sangyo Product Description

8.4.5 Kyowa Sangyo Related Developments

8.5 KASAI KOGYO

8.5.1 KASAI KOGYO Corporation Information

8.5.2 KASAI KOGYO Overview

8.5.3 KASAI KOGYO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 KASAI KOGYO Product Description

8.5.5 KASAI KOGYO Related Developments

8.6 Hayashi

8.6.1 Hayashi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hayashi Overview

8.6.3 Hayashi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hayashi Product Description

8.6.5 Hayashi Related Developments

8.7 Joyson Safety Systems

8.7.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

8.7.2 Joyson Safety Systems Overview

8.7.3 Joyson Safety Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Joyson Safety Systems Product Description

8.7.5 Joyson Safety Systems Related Developments

8.8 IAC Group

8.8.1 IAC Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 IAC Group Overview

8.8.3 IAC Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 IAC Group Product Description

8.8.5 IAC Group Related Developments

8.9 HOWA TEXTILE

8.9.1 HOWA TEXTILE Corporation Information

8.9.2 HOWA TEXTILE Overview

8.9.3 HOWA TEXTILE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 HOWA TEXTILE Product Description

8.9.5 HOWA TEXTILE Related Developments

8.10 Dongfeng Electronic

8.10.1 Dongfeng Electronic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Dongfeng Electronic Overview

8.10.3 Dongfeng Electronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Dongfeng Electronic Product Description

8.10.5 Dongfeng Electronic Related Developments

8.11 Yongsan

8.11.1 Yongsan Corporation Information

8.11.2 Yongsan Overview

8.11.3 Yongsan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Yongsan Product Description

8.11.5 Yongsan Related Developments

8.12 Mecai

8.12.1 Mecai Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mecai Overview

8.12.3 Mecai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mecai Product Description

8.12.5 Mecai Related Developments

9 Automotive Sunvisors Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Sunvisors Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Sunvisors Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunvisors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Sunvisors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Sunvisors Distributors

11.3 Automotive Sunvisors Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Automotive Sunvisors Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Automotive Sunvisors Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Sunvisors Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

