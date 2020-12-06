Covid-19 Impact on Global Automotive Software Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Automotive Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Automotive Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Automotive Software industry. Growth of the overall Automotive Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Automotive Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Automotive Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprise

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TitleTec

Epicor

Auto – IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking – On – Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Automotive Software market is segmented into

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Electronic Vehicle Registration

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

Based on Application Automotive Software market is segmented into

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent