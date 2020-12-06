COVID-19 Update: Global Oilfield Services Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Superior Energy Services, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Oilfield Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Oilfield Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Oilfield Services industry. Growth of the overall Oilfield Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Oilfield Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Oilfield Services industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oilfield Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Oilfield Services market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Coiled Tubing Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

Oilfield Services market segmented on the basis of Application:

Onshore

Offshore

The major players profiled in this report include:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Superior Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Archer

Expro International

Technipfmc

GE Oil & Gas

Trican Well Service

Welltec

Basic Energy Services

Nabors Industries

Pioneer Energy Services

Altus

Scomi Energy Services BHD

Nordic Gulf

Condor Energy

The Engineering and Development Group

Gyrodata Incorporated

Oilserv

Almansoori Petroleum Services

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services