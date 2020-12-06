Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market include:

Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

ServiceMax (GE Digital)

Accruent

Comarch

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

The study on the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises FSM software

1.4.3 Cloud-based FSM software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Energy & Utilities

1.5.3 Telecom

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 BFSI

1.5.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.8 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Field Service Management (FSM) Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Field Service Management (FSM) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Field Service Management (FSM) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Field Service Management (FSM) Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Astea International

13.1.1 Astea International Company Details

13.1.2 Astea International Business Overview

13.1.3 Astea International Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.1.4 Astea International Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Astea International Recent Development

13.2 ClickSoftware

13.2.1 ClickSoftware Company Details

13.2.2 ClickSoftware Business Overview

13.2.3 ClickSoftware Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.2.4 ClickSoftware Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 ClickSoftware Recent Development

13.3 IFS

13.3.1 IFS Company Details

13.3.2 IFS Business Overview

13.3.3 IFS Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.3.4 IFS Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IFS Recent Development

13.4 Oracle

13.4.1 Oracle Company Details

13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.4.3 Oracle Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital)

13.5.1 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Company Details

13.5.2 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Business Overview

13.5.3 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.5.4 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Recent Development

13.6 Accruent

13.6.1 Accruent Company Details

13.6.2 Accruent Business Overview

13.6.3 Accruent Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.6.4 Accruent Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Accruent Recent Development

13.7 Comarch

13.7.1 Comarch Company Details

13.7.2 Comarch Business Overview

13.7.3 Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.7.4 Comarch Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Comarch Recent Development

13.8 CORESYSTEMS

13.8.1 CORESYSTEMS Company Details

13.8.2 CORESYSTEMS Business Overview

13.8.3 CORESYSTEMS Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.8.4 CORESYSTEMS Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 CORESYSTEMS Recent Development

13.9 FieldAware

13.9.1 FieldAware Company Details

13.9.2 FieldAware Business Overview

13.9.3 FieldAware Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.9.4 FieldAware Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 FieldAware Recent Development

13.10 Infor

13.10.1 Infor Company Details

13.10.2 Infor Business Overview

13.10.3 Infor Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

13.10.4 Infor Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Infor Recent Development

13.11 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)

10.11.1 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft) Company Details

10.11.2 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft) Business Overview

10.11.3 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft) Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.11.4 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft) Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft) Recent Development

13.12 Microsoft

10.12.1 Microsoft Company Details

10.12.2 Microsoft Business Overview

10.12.3 Microsoft Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.12.4 Microsoft Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.13 MSI Data

10.13.1 MSI Data Company Details

10.13.2 MSI Data Business Overview

10.13.3 MSI Data Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.13.4 MSI Data Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 MSI Data Recent Development

13.14 OverIT

10.14.1 OverIT Company Details

10.14.2 OverIT Business Overview

10.14.3 OverIT Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.14.4 OverIT Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 OverIT Recent Development

13.15 Praxedo

10.15.1 Praxedo Company Details

10.15.2 Praxedo Business Overview

10.15.3 Praxedo Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.15.4 Praxedo Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Praxedo Recent Development

13.16 Retriever Communications

10.16.1 Retriever Communications Company Details

10.16.2 Retriever Communications Business Overview

10.16.3 Retriever Communications Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.16.4 Retriever Communications Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Retriever Communications Recent Development

13.17 ServicePower

10.17.1 ServicePower Company Details

10.17.2 ServicePower Business Overview

10.17.3 ServicePower Field Service Management (FSM) Software Introduction

10.17.4 ServicePower Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ServicePower Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

