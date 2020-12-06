GDPR Services Market Study for 2020 to 2026 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the GDPR Services Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.
The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the GDPR Services Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.
The market research report GDPR Services Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.
Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the GDPR Services Market, that include:
• Recent Developments/Updates
• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis
• Competitive News Feed Analysis
• Industry Regulatory Changes
Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.
The key players profiled in the research study of GDPR Services Market include:
IBM
Veritas
AWS
Microsoft
Micro Focus
Oracle
SAP
Capgemini
Absolute Software
Proofpoint
Mimecast
The study on the global GDPR Services Market for all relevant companies dealing with the GDPR Services Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.
The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global GDPR Services Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the GDPR Services Market.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GDPR Services Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global GDPR Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Data Discovery and Mapping
1.4.3 Data Governance
1.4.4 API Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GDPR Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 GDPR Readiness Assessment
1.5.3 Risk Assessment and DPIA
1.5.4 DPO-as-a-Service
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global GDPR Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global GDPR Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GDPR Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 GDPR Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 GDPR Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key GDPR Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top GDPR Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top GDPR Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global GDPR Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global GDPR Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global GDPR Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global GDPR Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GDPR Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 GDPR Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players GDPR Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into GDPR Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global GDPR Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 GDPR Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 GDPR Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 GDPR Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview
13.1.3 IBM GDPR Services Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Veritas
13.2.1 Veritas Company Details
13.2.2 Veritas Business Overview
13.2.3 Veritas GDPR Services Introduction
13.2.4 Veritas Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Veritas Recent Development
13.3 AWS
13.3.1 AWS Company Details
13.3.2 AWS Business Overview
13.3.3 AWS GDPR Services Introduction
13.3.4 AWS Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 AWS Recent Development
13.4 Microsoft
13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.4.3 Microsoft GDPR Services Introduction
13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.5 Micro Focus
13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview
13.5.3 Micro Focus GDPR Services Introduction
13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.6 Oracle
13.6.1 Oracle Company Details
13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.6.3 Oracle GDPR Services Introduction
13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.7 SAP
13.7.1 SAP Company Details
13.7.2 SAP Business Overview
13.7.3 SAP GDPR Services Introduction
13.7.4 SAP Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 SAP Recent Development
13.8 Capgemini
13.8.1 Capgemini Company Details
13.8.2 Capgemini Business Overview
13.8.3 Capgemini GDPR Services Introduction
13.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development
13.9 Absolute Software
13.9.1 Absolute Software Company Details
13.9.2 Absolute Software Business Overview
13.9.3 Absolute Software GDPR Services Introduction
13.9.4 Absolute Software Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Absolute Software Recent Development
13.10 Proofpoint
13.10.1 Proofpoint Company Details
13.10.2 Proofpoint Business Overview
13.10.3 Proofpoint GDPR Services Introduction
13.10.4 Proofpoint Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Proofpoint Recent Development
13.11 Mimecast
10.11.1 Mimecast Company Details
10.11.2 Mimecast Business Overview
10.11.3 Mimecast GDPR Services Introduction
10.11.4 Mimecast Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Mimecast Recent Development
13.12 Varonis
10.12.1 Varonis Company Details
10.12.2 Varonis Business Overview
10.12.3 Varonis GDPR Services Introduction
10.12.4 Varonis Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Varonis Recent Development
13.13 SAS Institute
10.13.1 SAS Institute Company Details
10.13.2 SAS Institute Business Overview
10.13.3 SAS Institute GDPR Services Introduction
10.13.4 SAS Institute Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
13.14 Symantec
10.14.1 Symantec Company Details
10.14.2 Symantec Business Overview
10.14.3 Symantec GDPR Services Introduction
10.14.4 Symantec Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Symantec Recent Development
13.15 Trustwave
10.15.1 Trustwave Company Details
10.15.2 Trustwave Business Overview
10.15.3 Trustwave GDPR Services Introduction
10.15.4 Trustwave Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Trustwave Recent Development
13.16 Trustarc
10.16.1 Trustarc Company Details
10.16.2 Trustarc Business Overview
10.16.3 Trustarc GDPR Services Introduction
10.16.4 Trustarc Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Trustarc Recent Development
13.17 Protegrity
10.17.1 Protegrity Company Details
10.17.2 Protegrity Business Overview
10.17.3 Protegrity GDPR Services Introduction
10.17.4 Protegrity Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Protegrity Recent Development
13.18 Talend
10.18.1 Talend Company Details
10.18.2 Talend Business Overview
10.18.3 Talend GDPR Services Introduction
10.18.4 Talend Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Talend Recent Development
13.19 Informatica
10.19.1 Informatica Company Details
10.19.2 Informatica Business Overview
10.19.3 Informatica GDPR Services Introduction
10.19.4 Informatica Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Informatica Recent Development
13.20 Onetrust
10.20.1 Onetrust Company Details
10.20.2 Onetrust Business Overview
10.20.3 Onetrust GDPR Services Introduction
10.20.4 Onetrust Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Onetrust Recent Development
13.21 DXC Technology
10.21.1 DXC Technology Company Details
10.21.2 DXC Technology Business Overview
10.21.3 DXC Technology GDPR Services Introduction
10.21.4 DXC Technology Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
