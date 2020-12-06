Global Aerial Imaging Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Aerial Imaging Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Aerial Imaging market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Aerial Imaging industry. Growth of the overall Aerial Imaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Aerial Imaging Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Aerial Imaging industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aerial Imaging market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Blom ASA

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Landiscor Aerial Information

EagleView Technology

Nearmap

Kucera International

Quantum Spatial

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Aerial Imaging market is segmented into

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Helicopters

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Others

Based on Application Aerial Imaging market is segmented into

Government Agencies

Military & Defense

Energy Sector

Agriculture and Forestry

Civil Engineering

Commercial Enterprises

Others