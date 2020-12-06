Global AI in Healthcare Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: NVIDIA, Google, IBM, Microsoft, General Vision, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “AI in Healthcare Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the AI in Healthcare market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the AI in Healthcare industry. Growth of the overall AI in Healthcare market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

AI in Healthcare Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the AI in Healthcare industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AI in Healthcare market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

NVIDIA

Google

IBM

Microsoft

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

ICarbonX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

GE

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type AI in Healthcare market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Application AI in Healthcare market is segmented into

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Precision Medicine

In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Wearables