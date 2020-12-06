Global Beta Glucan Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Lesaffre, DSM, Bio Springer, Lallemand, Associated British Foods, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Beta Glucan Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Beta Glucan market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Beta Glucan industry. Growth of the overall Beta Glucan market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Beta Glucan Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Beta Glucan industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Beta Glucan market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Lesaffre

DSM

Bio Springer

Lallemand

Associated British Foods

Biothera

Tate & Lyle

Garuda International

Alltech

Ceapro

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Beta Glucan market is segmented into

Soluble Beta-glucan

Insoluble Beta-glucan

Based on Application Beta Glucan market is segmented into

Beverages

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & Processed Food

Others