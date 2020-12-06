Global Naphtha Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, etc. | InForGrowth

Naphtha Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Naphtha market for 2020-2025.

The “Naphtha Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Naphtha industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6773462/naphtha-market

The Top players are

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

ONGC. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Light Naphtha

Heavy Naphtha On the basis of the end users/applications,

Chemicals