Image Recognition Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

Image Recognition Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Image Recognition industry growth. Image Recognition market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Image Recognition industry.

The Global Image Recognition Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Image Recognition market is the definitive study of the global Image Recognition industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The Image Recognition industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Image Recognition Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft

. By Product Type:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

By Applications:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others