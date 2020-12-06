Indian LED Lighting Market Analysis, Opportunities, Outdoor and Indoor Market With Reginal Outlook by 2025

According to the new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Indian LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 2.87 Billion in 2019 and is expanding at a CAGR of 34.3% during 2020-2025.

A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a semiconductor device that emits light when the electric current is passed through a microchip. LED lighting products offer compact size, high durability, low heat output, minimum radiation emission, and consume less power. LED lights are more efficient in comparison to other light bulbs, owing to which, incandescent and fluorescent lights are prominently being replaced by LED lighting systems.

Indian LED Lighting Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting system, along with a significant decline in the price of LED, is primarily augmenting the Indian LED lighting market growth. Furthermore, the growing environmental concerns have propelled the use of LED lighting products for reducing the carbon emissions from conventional fluorescent lights in the country. Moreover, the rising use of LED lights in automotive parts, signals and signage, mobile devices, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for LED in architectural lighting across both commercial and residential sectors is further bolstering the growth of the Indian LED lighting market.

Indian LED Lighting Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the Indian LED lighting market on the basis of region, end use sector, product, public & private markets and indoor & outdoor markets.

Indian LED Lighting Market by Region

Indian LED Lighting Market by End-Use Sector

Indian LED Lighting Market by Product

Indian LED Lighting Market by Public and Private Markets

Indian LED Lighting Market by Indoor and Outdoor Markets

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian LED lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Osram, Bajaj, Philips, HQ Lamps, Crompton, Havells, Surya and Halonix

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian LED Lighting Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Indian LED Lighting Industry

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

