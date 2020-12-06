Latest News 2020: eClinical Solutions Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “eClinical Solutions Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the eClinical Solutions market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the eClinical Solutions industry. Growth of the overall eClinical Solutions market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

eClinical Solutions Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the eClinical Solutions industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the eClinical Solutions market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Bioclinica, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Cinven)

Datatrak International, Inc.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

Maxisit Inc.

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

Eclinical Solutions, LLC.

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type eClinical Solutions market is segmented into

Web-hosted (On-demand)

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)

Cloud-based (SaaS)

Based on Application eClinical Solutions market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutions