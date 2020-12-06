Microservices Market Size, Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2026 | By Top Leading Vendors

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Microservices Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.
The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Microservices Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.
The market research report Microservices Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.
Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Microservices Market, that include:
• Recent Developments/Updates
• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis
• Competitive News Feed Analysis
• Industry Regulatory Changes
Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.
The key players profiled in the research study of Microservices Market include:
IBM
Microsoft
Salesforce
Infosys
NGINX
Oracle
Pivotal Software
Syntel
SmartBear Software
Marlabs
RapidValue Solutions
Kontena
The study on the global Microservices Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Microservices Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.
The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Microservices Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Microservices Market.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microservices Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Microservices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Microservices Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Retail and Ecommerce
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Media and Entertainment
1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.6 IT and ITes
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Telecommunication
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Microservices Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Microservices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Microservices Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Microservices Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Microservices Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Microservices Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Microservices Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Microservices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Microservices Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Microservices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Microservices Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Microservices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microservices Revenue in 2019
3.3 Microservices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Microservices Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Microservices Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Microservices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Microservices Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Microservices Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Microservices Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Microservices Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Microservices Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Microservices Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Microservices Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview
13.1.3 IBM Microservices Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.2.3 Microsoft Microservices Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 Salesforce
13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview
13.3.3 Salesforce Microservices Introduction
13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview
13.4.3 Infosys Microservices Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 NGINX
13.5.1 NGINX Company Details
13.5.2 NGINX Business Overview
13.5.3 NGINX Microservices Introduction
13.5.4 NGINX Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 NGINX Recent Development
13.6 Oracle
13.6.1 Oracle Company Details
13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.6.3 Oracle Microservices Introduction
13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.7 Pivotal Software
13.7.1 Pivotal Software Company Details
13.7.2 Pivotal Software Business Overview
13.7.3 Pivotal Software Microservices Introduction
13.7.4 Pivotal Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Pivotal Software Recent Development
13.8 Syntel
13.8.1 Syntel Company Details
13.8.2 Syntel Business Overview
13.8.3 Syntel Microservices Introduction
13.8.4 Syntel Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Syntel Recent Development
13.9 SmartBear Software
13.9.1 SmartBear Software Company Details
13.9.2 SmartBear Software Business Overview
13.9.3 SmartBear Software Microservices Introduction
13.9.4 SmartBear Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SmartBear Software Recent Development
13.10 Marlabs
13.10.1 Marlabs Company Details
13.10.2 Marlabs Business Overview
13.10.3 Marlabs Microservices Introduction
13.10.4 Marlabs Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Marlabs Recent Development
13.11 RapidValue Solutions
10.11.1 RapidValue Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 RapidValue Solutions Business Overview
10.11.3 RapidValue Solutions Microservices Introduction
10.11.4 RapidValue Solutions Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 RapidValue Solutions Recent Development
13.12 Kontena
10.12.1 Kontena Company Details
10.12.2 Kontena Business Overview
10.12.3 Kontena Microservices Introduction
10.12.4 Kontena Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Kontena Recent Development
13.13 Macaw Software
10.13.1 Macaw Software Company Details
10.13.2 Macaw Software Business Overview
10.13.3 Macaw Software Microservices Introduction
10.13.4 Macaw Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Macaw Software Recent Development
13.14 Unifyed
10.14.1 Unifyed Company Details
10.14.2 Unifyed Business Overview
10.14.3 Unifyed Microservices Introduction
10.14.4 Unifyed Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Unifyed Recent Development
13.15 RoboMQ
10.15.1 RoboMQ Company Details
10.15.2 RoboMQ Business Overview
10.15.3 RoboMQ Microservices Introduction
10.15.4 RoboMQ Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 RoboMQ Recent Development
13.16 Idexcel
10.16.1 Idexcel Company Details
10.16.2 Idexcel Business Overview
10.16.3 Idexcel Microservices Introduction
10.16.4 Idexcel Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Idexcel Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
