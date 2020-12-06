Microservices Market Size, Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2026 | By Top Leading Vendors

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Microservices Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Microservices Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5204

The market research report Microservices Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Microservices Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Microservices Market include:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

The study on the global Microservices Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Microservices Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Microservices Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Microservices Market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5204

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microservices Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Microservices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microservices Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail and Ecommerce

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Media and Entertainment

1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.6 IT and ITes

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.9 Manufacturing

1.5.10 Telecommunication

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Microservices Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Microservices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microservices Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Microservices Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Microservices Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Microservices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Microservices Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Microservices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microservices Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Microservices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Microservices Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Microservices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microservices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Microservices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Microservices Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Microservices Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Microservices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Microservices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Microservices Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Microservices Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Microservices Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Microservices Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Microservices Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Microservices Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Microservices Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Microservices Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Microservices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Microservices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM Microservices Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.2.3 Microsoft Microservices Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 Salesforce

13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview

13.3.3 Salesforce Microservices Introduction

13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.4 Infosys

13.4.1 Infosys Company Details

13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview

13.4.3 Infosys Microservices Introduction

13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.5 NGINX

13.5.1 NGINX Company Details

13.5.2 NGINX Business Overview

13.5.3 NGINX Microservices Introduction

13.5.4 NGINX Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 NGINX Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.6.3 Oracle Microservices Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 Pivotal Software

13.7.1 Pivotal Software Company Details

13.7.2 Pivotal Software Business Overview

13.7.3 Pivotal Software Microservices Introduction

13.7.4 Pivotal Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Pivotal Software Recent Development

13.8 Syntel

13.8.1 Syntel Company Details

13.8.2 Syntel Business Overview

13.8.3 Syntel Microservices Introduction

13.8.4 Syntel Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Syntel Recent Development

13.9 SmartBear Software

13.9.1 SmartBear Software Company Details

13.9.2 SmartBear Software Business Overview

13.9.3 SmartBear Software Microservices Introduction

13.9.4 SmartBear Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SmartBear Software Recent Development

13.10 Marlabs

13.10.1 Marlabs Company Details

13.10.2 Marlabs Business Overview

13.10.3 Marlabs Microservices Introduction

13.10.4 Marlabs Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Marlabs Recent Development

13.11 RapidValue Solutions

10.11.1 RapidValue Solutions Company Details

10.11.2 RapidValue Solutions Business Overview

10.11.3 RapidValue Solutions Microservices Introduction

10.11.4 RapidValue Solutions Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 RapidValue Solutions Recent Development

13.12 Kontena

10.12.1 Kontena Company Details

10.12.2 Kontena Business Overview

10.12.3 Kontena Microservices Introduction

10.12.4 Kontena Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Kontena Recent Development

13.13 Macaw Software

10.13.1 Macaw Software Company Details

10.13.2 Macaw Software Business Overview

10.13.3 Macaw Software Microservices Introduction

10.13.4 Macaw Software Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Macaw Software Recent Development

13.14 Unifyed

10.14.1 Unifyed Company Details

10.14.2 Unifyed Business Overview

10.14.3 Unifyed Microservices Introduction

10.14.4 Unifyed Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Unifyed Recent Development

13.15 RoboMQ

10.15.1 RoboMQ Company Details

10.15.2 RoboMQ Business Overview

10.15.3 RoboMQ Microservices Introduction

10.15.4 RoboMQ Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 RoboMQ Recent Development

13.16 Idexcel

10.16.1 Idexcel Company Details

10.16.2 Idexcel Business Overview

10.16.3 Idexcel Microservices Introduction

10.16.4 Idexcel Revenue in Microservices Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Idexcel Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Matthew S

Email: [email protected]