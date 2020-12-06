Mobile Payments Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Mobile Payments Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Mobile Payments Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mobile Payments market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mobile Payments market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Mobile Payments Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Mobile Payments industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mobile Payments market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Mobile Payments market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Mobile Payments products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Mobile Payments Market Report are

Apple

Google

PayPal

Mastercard

One97 Communications

Bharti Airtel

Vodafone

Orange

Samsung

Glance

Verifone Systems

Square

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Paytm

WeChat Pay

. Based on type, The report split into

Mobile wallet/Bank cards

Mobile money

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

HospitalityÂ