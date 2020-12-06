New reports shines light on Global Mobile Remittance Service Market | Growth strategies adopted by top key players worldwide and assessment to 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Mobile Remittance Service Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Mobile Remittance Service Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5170

The market research report Mobile Remittance Service Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Mobile Remittance Service Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Mobile Remittance Service Market include:

Mobetize Corp,

Remitly

Regalii

peerTransfer

Currency Cloud

Azimo

WorldRemit

TransferWise

Ripple

The study on the global Mobile Remittance Service Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Mobile Remittance Service Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Mobile Remittance Service Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Mobile Remittance Service Market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5170

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Remittance Service Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Banks

1.4.3 Money Transfer Operators

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce

1.5.3 Low-income Households

1.5.4 Small Businesses

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Mobile Remittance Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Remittance Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mobile Remittance Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Remittance Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Remittance Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Remittance Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Remittance Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Remittance Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Mobile Remittance Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Mobile Remittance Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Mobile Remittance Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Mobile Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Mobetize Corp.

13.1.1 Mobetize Corp. Company Details

13.1.2 Mobetize Corp. Business Overview

13.1.3 Mobetize Corp. Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.1.4 Mobetize Corp. Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Mobetize Corp. Recent Development

13.2 Remitly

13.2.1 Remitly Company Details

13.2.2 Remitly Business Overview

13.2.3 Remitly Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.2.4 Remitly Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Remitly Recent Development

13.3 Regalii

13.3.1 Regalii Company Details

13.3.2 Regalii Business Overview

13.3.3 Regalii Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.3.4 Regalii Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Regalii Recent Development

13.4 peerTransfer

13.4.1 peerTransfer Company Details

13.4.2 peerTransfer Business Overview

13.4.3 peerTransfer Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.4.4 peerTransfer Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 peerTransfer Recent Development

13.5 Currency Cloud

13.5.1 Currency Cloud Company Details

13.5.2 Currency Cloud Business Overview

13.5.3 Currency Cloud Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.5.4 Currency Cloud Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Currency Cloud Recent Development

13.6 Azimo

13.6.1 Azimo Company Details

13.6.2 Azimo Business Overview

13.6.3 Azimo Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.6.4 Azimo Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Azimo Recent Development

13.7 WorldRemit

13.7.1 WorldRemit Company Details

13.7.2 WorldRemit Business Overview

13.7.3 WorldRemit Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.7.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 WorldRemit Recent Development

13.8 TransferWise

13.8.1 TransferWise Company Details

13.8.2 TransferWise Business Overview

13.8.3 TransferWise Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.8.4 TransferWise Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TransferWise Recent Development

13.9 Ripple

13.9.1 Ripple Company Details

13.9.2 Ripple Business Overview

13.9.3 Ripple Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.9.4 Ripple Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Ripple Recent Development

13.10 MoneyGram

13.10.1 MoneyGram Company Details

13.10.2 MoneyGram Business Overview

13.10.3 MoneyGram Mobile Remittance Service Introduction

13.10.4 MoneyGram Revenue in Mobile Remittance Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 MoneyGram Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Matthew S

Email: [email protected]