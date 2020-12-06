Personal Identity Management Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Protection from increasing security breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive data, the growing trend of bring your own device, and growing demand from various industry verticals are the major drivers propelling the growth of the personal identity management market. Based on the deployment mode, the market has been categorized into cloud-based and on-premises. The demand for personal identity management has been increased significantly from the industry verticals such as BFSI government, telecom and IT, retail and CPG, energy and utilities, education, manufacturing, and healthcare and life sciences, among others.

Latest released the research study on Global Personal Identity Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Personal Identity Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Personal Identity Management. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Dell Software (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Canada), Netiq. (United States) and Sailpoint Technologies, Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers

Protection from Increasing Security Breaches and Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Data

Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device

Growing Demand from Banking, Telecommunication, IT Industries, and Others Industry Verticals

Market Trend

Increased Demand for Cloud-based Deployments

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Identity-As-A-Service

Growing Market via Hybrid Model

Restraints

Disappointment from the Existing Defense Mechanism

Challenges

Need for Meeting the Requirements of the Internet of Things

The Global Personal Identity Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Access control, Content management), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Retail and CPG, Energy and Utilities, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life sciences, Others), Service (Professional services {Training and education services, Consulting services, Support and maintenance services}, Managed services)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Personal Identity Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

