Saints vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online. It’s an NFC South rivalry on the docket Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons host the surging New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Saints vs Falcons online

The Saints took their contest against the Denver Broncos last week by a conclusive 31-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB Latavius Murray looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Las Vegas Raiders every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Atlanta took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 43-6 victory over Las Vegas. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 30-6 advantage. Their RB Ito Smith filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 19 points for the Falcons. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans is now 9-2 while Atlanta sits at 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Falcons are second worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 306.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $90.53

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.

Saints vs Falcons Preview

The Saints have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Since dropping two of their first three to open the season, the Saints have reeled off eight wins in a row, two-plus of those without future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees.

The Saints’ latest win was a 31-3 victory against a Denver team that played without a quarterback. New Orleans’ stellar defense held Denver to just 112 yards of offense. Kendall Hinton, a practice squad wide receiver who stepped in at quarterback for Denver, had just 13 yards passing and a pair of interceptions.

Taysom Hill, who has been filling in for Brees, didn’t have to do much in the victory. He completes nine passes for 78 yards and an interception, but rushed for a pair of scores.

“Taysom played this thing just how I wanted him to play it, and it doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “The job is to win and he did a good job of that.”

Hill will get the third start of his career at QB against the Falcons, who terrorized Las Vegas last weekend in a 43-6 thumping. After a miserable start to the season, things have been looking up for the most part in Atlanta. The Falcons have won three of their last four, the lone loss in that stretching coming to the Saints two weeks ago. Matt Ryan tossed a pair of interceptions in that game and the Falcons managed just 52 rushing yards.

“There’s no love lost. When we go to play these guys, it’s going to be a show and we can’t wait to get there,” Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris said. “There’ll be some things that have to be played the right way. We’ve got to check, we got to go back and evaluate some stuff that we did the last time, we’ve got to change those things and get ready to play another tough football game. The Saints are a tough group of guys to play. But it was one week ago, a month ago, it really doesn’t matter. You’ve got to be ready to play this really good football team that you guys got.”

Morris has become a candidate to take over the head coaching position after the season, with the Falcons going 4-2 since he took the helm for Dan Quinn. But Morris is only worried about the next game in front of his team.

“This whole spark for me right now is to go 1-0 against Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints,” Morris said. “If we can find a way to do that, I really could care less. Everything else has been nice, but this weekend is big, it’s huge because it’s the next man up. If you can always think about the next man up, you can focus on that and go 1-0 mentality. That’s what gets us going, that’s the spark.”

The Saints are a 3-point road favorite for the game.