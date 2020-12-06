Security Software as a Service Market to See Booming Growth | McAfee, NortonLifeLock, Cisco Systems

Security SaaS provides cloud-based content security like email security, encryption, web security, and identity and access management. The market for security software as a service is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance of the BYOD (bring your own device) trend by companies, the increase in cyber-attacks and the high demand for cloud technology by small and large companies medium-sized companies will grow. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is set for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turmoil. Implementing a remote work policy due to lockdowns unexpectedly puts a strain on remote network technologies and raises concerns about the security risk of the operating technology (OT) to the vulnerable security of the home network. As digital infrastructure becomes a very critical aspect of business strategy considerations, network security becomes a competitive advantage for businesses and for overhauling their remote work strategies.

Latest released the research study on Global Security Software as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Security Software as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Security Software as a Service. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are McAfee (United States), NortonLifeLock (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Cisco Systems (United States), ZScaler (United States), CipherCloud (United States), Radware (Israel) and Alert Logic (United States).

Market Trend

The Rise in the Number of Cases against the Companies Indulging In Data Theft

The Increase in Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Trend among Enterprises

Market Drivers

The Rise in Cyber-Attacks

An Increase in the Use of Personal Devices by the Employees of an Organization

Increase in the Number of Hosted Servers

Restraints

The Adoption of Free Security Solutions for Data Security

Opportunities

The Adoption of Cloud Technology by Some of the Large Banking & Financial Services and Healthcare Industry Verticals

Growing Number of Small and Medium Enterprises Adopting Cloud Technology

Challenges

Data Privacy Concerns

The Global Security Software as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Endpoint Protection, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Identity Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS), Email Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP)), Application (Web, Network, Email, Cloud Database Security), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise), Service Type (Consulting, Training & Deployment)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Security Software as a Service Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Security Software as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Security Software as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Security Software as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Security Software as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Security Software as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Security Software as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Security Software as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

