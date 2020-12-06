Trending News: Paints Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, etc. | InForGrowth

Paints Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Paints market for 2020-2025.

The “Paints Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Paints industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Jotun

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

3M

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

DAW

H.B. Fuller

Hempel

Henkel

KANSAI PAINT

Masco

NIPPON PAINT

RPM International

Sika

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Acrylic Resins

Epoxy Resins

Alkyd Resins

Polyurethane Resins

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Architectural

Industrial