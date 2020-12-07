Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is a rare progressive genetic disorder that results from a deficiency of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase, which is required to break down (metabolize) a fatty substance (lipid) called sphingomyelin that is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern. Historically, ASMD has been classified as Niemann–Pick disease type-A (NPD A) and Niemann–Pick disease type–B (NPD B). NPD A patients have a relatively uniform natural history characterized by severe progressive neurodegeneration in the first year and death typically by 3 years of age. NPD B has a variable disease course and is associated with a broad-spectrum of disease severity and manifestations.

The primary organ systems affected in all ASM-deficient patients are the spleen, liver, and lung. The onset and severity of pulmonary disease in ASM-deficient NPD is highly variable and is primarily due to the infiltration of inflammatory cells into the airways. It is notable that many patients exhibit joint and bone pain, and there may be a higher incidence of fractures.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acid-sphingomyelinase-deficiency-asmd-market

DelveInsight’s “Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Key Facts

According to the National Organization of Rare Diseases, the exact incidence and prevalence of the disorder is unknown, but has been estimated at 1 in 250,000 individuals in the general population.

As per the study published by Margaret et al., the incidence of ASMD at approximately 0.5 per 100,000 births, estimates extrapolated from the results of carrier screening, which suggest that the true incidence may be higher in selected populations.

According to the study published by Giugliani et al., ASMD has an autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance, and the birth prevalence is estimated at 0.4–0.6 per 100,000.

Key Benefits of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Report

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market in the upcoming years.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market report covers Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market

Owing to the lack of any approved therapeutic products, the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market is yet to address its high unmet need.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

There is only one company, i.e., Sanofi (Genzyme) which is currently engaged in developing a therapy for the treatment of ASMD.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acid-sphingomyelinase-deficiency-asmd-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Overview at a Glance Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Disease Background and Overview Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Patient Journey Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Treatment Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Marketed Products Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Emerging Therapies Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Drivers Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Related Reports

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology…

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) market.

Latest BioPharma Market Articles

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Updates in Biopharma & Healthcare Industry:

BioPharma Articles

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Sample Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acid-sphingomyelinase-deficiency-asmd-market

