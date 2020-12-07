Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026

“

A recent industry report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market educate on the effectual examination techniques followed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market. This report provide the insughts, which boost the growth of your businesses in the coming years. The report also provide deep dive insight on the global market in terms of revenue and volume, along with data information by key players that includes detail analysis of production capacity, revenue, price, key strategy, and recent development. The annual revenue & volume of the industry is analysis from the year 2015 to 2026. The report analyzes the various factors of market growth, restraints and opportunities.

The industry report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market hold an in-depth analysis of the trends influencing the market dynamics with respect to the each region. the report highlights the major cahallanges, growth trends, opportunity, industry supply chain on the industry. The report also provide the impact analysis of COVID-19 impact during and post COVID..

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market include:

The key players covered in this study

Aboard Software

Analytical Flavor Systems

Deepnify

ImpactVision

IntelligentX Brewing

NotCo

Sight Machine

,,,

The study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Transportation and logistics

1.5.3 Quality Control

1.5.4 Production Planning

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market

3.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2019-2026)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2019-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Aboard Software

13.1.1 Aboard Software Company Details

13.1.2 Aboard Software Business Overview

13.1.3 Aboard Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.1.4 Aboard Software Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 Aboard Software Recent Development

13.2 Analytical Flavor Systems

13.2.1 Analytical Flavor Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Analytical Flavor Systems Business Overview

13.2.3 Analytical Flavor Systems Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.2.4 Analytical Flavor Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Analytical Flavor Systems Recent Development

13.3 Deepnify

13.3.1 Deepnify Company Details

13.3.2 Deepnify Business Overview

13.3.3 Deepnify Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.3.4 Deepnify Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 Deepnify Recent Development

13.4 ImpactVision

13.4.1 ImpactVision Company Details

13.4.2 ImpactVision Business Overview

13.4.3 ImpactVision Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.4.4 ImpactVision Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 ImpactVision Recent Development

13.5 IntelligentX Brewing

13.5.1 IntelligentX Brewing Company Details

13.5.2 IntelligentX Brewing Business Overview

13.5.3 IntelligentX Brewing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.5.4 IntelligentX Brewing Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 IntelligentX Brewing Recent Development

13.6 NotCo

13.6.1 NotCo Company Details

13.6.2 NotCo Business Overview

13.6.3 NotCo Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.6.4 NotCo Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 NotCo Recent Development

13.7 Sight Machine

13.7.1 Sight Machine Company Details

13.7.2 Sight Machine Business Overview

13.7.3 Sight Machine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.7.4 Sight Machine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 Sight Machine Recent Development

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Drivers

14.2 Challenges

14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

15 Key Findings in This Report

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

