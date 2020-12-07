Artificial Turf Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis, Top Key Players Research Report 2026

Global “Artificial Turf Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Artificial Turf industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Artificial Turf market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Artificial Turf Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Artificial Turf Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

Get a Sample PDF of report at –https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/15572931

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Artificial Turf market.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Get Sample copy of the report at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-covid19/15572931

The research covers the current Artificial Turf market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Get a Sample Copy of the Artificial Turf Market Report 2020

Short Description about Artificial Turf Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Artificial Turf market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Artificial Turf Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Turf Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Artificial Turf Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Artificial Turf market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15572931

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Artificial Turf in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Artificial Turf Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Artificial Turf? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Artificial Turf Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Artificial Turf Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Artificial Turf Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Artificial Turf Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Artificial Turf Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Artificial Turf Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Artificial Turf Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Artificial Turf Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Artificial Turf Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Artificial Turf Industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for single user license) – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/purchase/15572931

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Artificial Turf Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.4.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Contact Sports

1.5.3 Leisure

1.5.4 Landscaping

1.5.5 Non-contact Sports

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Turf Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Turf Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Turf Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Turf Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Turf Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Artificial Turf Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Artificial Turf Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Artificial Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Turf Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Artificial Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Artificial Turf Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Artificial Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Artificial Turf Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Turf Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Turf Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Artificial Turf Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Turf Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Turf by Country

6.1.1 North America Artificial Turf Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Turf by Country

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Turf by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Turf Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ten Cate

11.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ten Cate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Ten Cate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.1.5 Ten Cate Recent Development

11.2 Shaw Sports Turf

11.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Development

11.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

11.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Corporation Information

11.3.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.3.5 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Recent Development

11.4 CoCreation Grass

11.4.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

11.4.2 CoCreation Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 CoCreation Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.4.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Development

11.5 Polytan GmbH

11.5.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polytan GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Polytan GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Polytan GmbH Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.5.5 Polytan GmbH Recent Development

11.6 Domo Sports Grass

11.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.6.5 Domo Sports Grass Recent Development

11.7 ACT Global Sports

11.7.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 ACT Global Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 ACT Global Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.7.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Development

11.8 SIS Pitches

11.8.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

11.8.2 SIS Pitches Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 SIS Pitches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.8.5 SIS Pitches Recent Development

11.9 Limonta Sport

11.9.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

11.9.2 Limonta Sport Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Limonta Sport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Limonta Sport Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.9.5 Limonta Sport Recent Development

11.10 Edel Grass B.V.

11.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.10.5 Edel Grass B.V. Recent Development

11.1 Ten Cate

11.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ten Cate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Ten Cate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Turf Products Offered

11.1.5 Ten Cate Recent Development

11.12 GreenVision / Mattex

11.12.1 GreenVision / Mattex Corporation Information

11.12.2 GreenVision / Mattex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 GreenVision / Mattex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 GreenVision / Mattex Products Offered

11.12.5 GreenVision / Mattex Recent Development

11.13 Mondo S.p.A.

11.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mondo S.p.A. Products Offered

11.13.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Development

11.14 Juta

11.14.1 Juta Corporation Information

11.14.2 Juta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Juta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Juta Products Offered

11.14.5 Juta Recent Development

11.15 Condor Grass

11.15.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

11.15.2 Condor Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Condor Grass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Condor Grass Products Offered

11.15.5 Condor Grass Recent Development

11.16 Nurteks

11.16.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nurteks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Nurteks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nurteks Products Offered

11.16.5 Nurteks Recent Development

11.17 Taishan

11.17.1 Taishan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Taishan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Taishan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Taishan Products Offered

11.17.5 Taishan Recent Development

11.18 Victoria PLC

11.18.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

11.18.2 Victoria PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Victoria PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Victoria PLC Products Offered

11.18.5 Victoria PLC Recent Development

11.19 ForestGrass

11.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

11.19.2 ForestGrass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 ForestGrass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 ForestGrass Products Offered

11.19.5 ForestGrass Recent Development

11.20 Forbex

11.20.1 Forbex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Forbex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Forbex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Forbex Products Offered

11.20.5 Forbex Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Artificial Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Artificial Turf Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Artificial Turf Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Artificial Turf Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Artificial Turf Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Artificial Turf Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Artificial Turf Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Turf Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Artificial Turf Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Continued…..

Browse complete table of contents at –

https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/15572931

About Us:

Research Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2025

Automotive Axle Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Size, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast to 2025

Hot Dog and Sausages Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2025

Modem Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis, Top Key Players Research Report 2025

Digital Cinema Projectors Market Share, Size 2020 Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Forecast to 2025 Research Reports World

Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2025