Autoinjectors Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| Abbvie, Amgen and more.

The Global AutoInjectors Market is expected to reach USD 85.31 Billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 28.91 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 133 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Autoinjectors Market:

Abbvie (US)

Amgen (US)

Teva (Israel)

Biogen (US)

Eli Lilly (US)

Mylan (US)

Merck (US)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

J&J (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Owen Mumford (UK)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Bayer (Germany)

Haselmeier (Switzerland)

Based on therapy, the global auto injectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe.

Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable auto injectors. The disposable auto injectors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the benefits these auto injectors offer, such as portability, ease of use, and a lower possibility of infection.

Competitive Landscape of Autoinjectors Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Market Ranking of OEM Companies

4 Market Share Analysis, By Therapeutic Area

4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.2 Multiple Sclerosis

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Anaphylaxis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Product Launches and Approvals

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

