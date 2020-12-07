Black Fungus Extract Market Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights

Black Fungus Extract Market Introduction:

Black Fungus, an edible fungus commonly known for its cloud ear, wood ear or jelly mushroom like appearance. It is widely used in Chinese cooking, having high nutritional value as a meat substitute for vegetarians. Extracts produced from black fungus has wide application scope include medicine, food, food additive, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, etc. Demand for nutritional products and dietary supplements from other sources like fungi or molds has been closely related to the growth of black fungus extract market. Medicinal properties includes anti-spasmodic, anti-bacterial, digestive, and carminative of black fungus extract drives an increase in demand for food and beverages industry. Health benefits includes reduced blood clotting, maintenance of blood cholesterol level, bones development, drives the black fungus extract market and is expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period. Medicinal properties includes anti-spasmodic, anti-bacterial, digestive, and carminative of black fungus extract drives an increase in demand for food and beverages industry.

Black Fungus Extract Market Segmentation:

The black fungus extract market has been segmented on the basis of product form, application and distribution channels.

On the basis of product form, it is segmented into liquid, powder, dried and capsule. Among all of these, dried segment dominates the market and is expected to dominate over the forecasted period. Dried black fungus is commonly used in cuisine and sometimes used as salads ingredient after rehydrating it. Powder and capsule segment are majorly utilized in the dietary and nutritional supplement in North America regions.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into food, food additive, Medicine, Dietary supplements, and sports nutrition. High nutrition values as of rich protein and calcium contents along with high fiber rich intake drive the dietary and sports nutrition market and is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate.

On the basis of distribution channels, it is segmented into wholesalers, distributors, and online retail. Among these, the online retail is expected to gain major revenue shares over the forecast period.

Black Fungus Extract Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, black fungus extract market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, Japan and The Middle East & Africa.

Black fungus having a native origin of Asia Pacific region is widely utilized in these part for its medicinal properties. Majorly used as a food ingredient in these region drives an increase in black fungus extract market. Asia Pacific market is expected to register a steady growth. Followed by North America and European regions are expected to register a relatively medium growth rate over the forecasted period.

Black Fungus Extract Market Dynamics:

High vitamins and minerals contents drive the black fungus extract market in dietary supplements industry. Increasing population and awareness regarding health benefits drives the black fungus extract market as it is widely used as food additives. High calcium rich black fungus extract used in concentrated form helps to control blood cholesterol level drives the market and is expected to grow over the forecasted period. Factors such as urbanization, increasing per capita income, and increasing Awareness driving the global black fungus extract market. Confusion occurring for toxic fungus over edible fungus and lack of awareness is one of the restraint for black fungus extract market.

Black Fungus Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating the global black fungus extract market include Hawaii Pharm LLC, All Link Medical & Health Products Pte Ltd., N&R Industries, Inc., Hei Hwang Food Industries (M) Sdn. Bhd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Nutrient Innovations Inc., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Fangge Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., etc.