Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| QIAGEN N.V, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories and more.

The Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2017 to 2022, from USD 145.4 million in 2017 to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022. This report spread across 82 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 15 Tables and 11 figures are now available in this research.

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Roche Diagnostics (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Myriad Genetics (US)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

Illumina (US)

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc. (US)

Genomic Health Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Fluxion Biosciences Inc. (US)

Biodesix Inc. (US)

Guardant Health Inc. (US)

Isogen Life Science B.V. (Netherlands)

Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. The cfDNA segment is the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users. The reference laboratories segment is the largest end-user segment of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market. Reference laboratories are well-equipped large laboratories with facilities for genomic testing of samples, thus receiving major share of samples from hospitals and private practitioners.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 15%, Tier 2– 45%, and Tier 3–40%

By Designation – C-level– 27%, Director Level–33%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–25%, Europe–45%, Asia-Pacific–15%, RoW–15%

1 Introduction

2 Key Strategies

2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers

2.2 Product Launches

2.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

3 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Technology Portfolio

