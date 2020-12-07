Building Soundproofing Materials Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026 | Building Soundproofing Materials market are:, ROCKWOOL, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Building Soundproofing Materials Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Building Soundproofing Materials report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Building Soundproofing Materials market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Building Soundproofing Materials specifications, and company profiles. The Building Soundproofing Materials study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Building Soundproofing Materials market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Building Soundproofing Materials industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Building Soundproofing Materials Market include: ROCKWOOL, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell, BASF, Meisei, AUTEX, SRS, Fletcher Insulation, Forgreener Acoustics, Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology, Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials

The research covers the current market size of the Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Building Soundproofing Materials market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Research Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Building Soundproofing Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Table of Contents:

1 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Soundproofing Materials 1.2 Building Soundproofing Materials Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026) 1.2.2 Mineral Wool Type 1.2.3 Fiberglass Type 1.2.4 Foamed Plastic Type 1.2.5 Others 1.3 Building Soundproofing Materials Segment by Application 1.3.1 Building Soundproofing Materials Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026) 1.3.2 Residential Buildings 1.3.3 Commercial Buildings 1.3.4 Industrial Buildings 1.4 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 1.4.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Revenue 2015-2026 1.4.2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Sales 2015-2026 1.4.3 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.4 Manufacturers Building Soundproofing Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 2.5 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Concentration Rate 2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue 2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Building Soundproofing Materials Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Building Soundproofing Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 3.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020 3.2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3.3 North America Building Soundproofing Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.3.1 North America Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.3.2 North America Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.3.3 U.S. 3.3.4 Canada 3.4 Europe Building Soundproofing Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.4.1 Europe Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.4.2 Europe Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.4.3 Germany 3.4.4 France 3.4.5 U.K. 3.4.6 Italy 3.4.7 Russia 3.5 Asia Pacific Building Soundproofing Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region 3.5.1 Asia Pacific Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Region 3.5.2 Asia Pacific Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Region 3.5.3 China 3.5.4 Japan 3.5.5 South Korea 3.5.6 India 3.5.7 Australia 3.5.8 Taiwan 3.5.9 Indonesia 3.5.10 Thailand 3.5.11 Malaysia 3.5.12 Philippines 3.5.13 Vietnam 3.6 Latin America Building Soundproofing Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.6.1 Latin America Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.6.2 Latin America Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.6.3 Mexico 3.6.4 Brazil 3.6.5 Argentina 3.7 Middle East and Africa Building Soundproofing Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Building Soundproofing Materials Sales by Country 3.7.3 Turkey 3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type 4.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.3 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application 5.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Soundproofing Materials Business 6.1 ROCKWOOL 6.1.1 Corporation Information 6.1.2 ROCKWOOL Description, Business Overview 6.1.3 ROCKWOOL Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.1.4 ROCKWOOL Products Offered 6.1.5 ROCKWOOL Recent Development 6.2 Saint-Gobain 6.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information 6.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview 6.2.3 Saint-Gobain Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.2.4 Saint-Gobain Products Offered 6.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development 6.3 Owens Corning 6.3.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information 6.3.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview 6.3.3 Owens Corning Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.3.4 Owens Corning Products Offered 6.3.5 Owens Corning Recent Development 6.4 Knauf 6.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information 6.4.2 Knauf Description, Business Overview 6.4.3 Knauf Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.4.4 Knauf Products Offered 6.4.5 Knauf Recent Development 6.5 K-FLEX 6.5.1 K-FLEX Corporation Information 6.5.2 K-FLEX Description, Business Overview 6.5.3 K-FLEX Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.5.4 K-FLEX Products Offered 6.5.5 K-FLEX Recent Development 6.6 Paroc 6.6.1 Paroc Corporation Information 6.6.2 Paroc Description, Business Overview 6.6.3 Paroc Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.6.4 Paroc Products Offered 6.6.5 Paroc Recent Development 6.7 Armacell 6.6.1 Armacell Corporation Information 6.6.2 Armacell Description, Business Overview 6.6.3 Armacell Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.4.4 Armacell Products Offered 6.7.5 Armacell Recent Development 6.8 BASF 6.8.1 BASF Corporation Information 6.8.2 BASF Description, Business Overview 6.8.3 BASF Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.8.4 BASF Products Offered 6.8.5 BASF Recent Development 6.9 Meisei 6.9.1 Meisei Corporation Information 6.9.2 Meisei Description, Business Overview 6.9.3 Meisei Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.9.4 Meisei Products Offered 6.9.5 Meisei Recent Development 6.10 AUTEX 6.10.1 AUTEX Corporation Information 6.10.2 AUTEX Description, Business Overview 6.10.3 AUTEX Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.10.4 AUTEX Products Offered 6.10.5 AUTEX Recent Development 6.11 SRS 6.11.1 SRS Corporation Information 6.11.2 SRS Building Soundproofing Materials Description, Business Overview 6.11.3 SRS Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.11.4 SRS Products Offered 6.11.5 SRS Recent Development 6.12 Fletcher Insulation 6.12.1 Fletcher Insulation Corporation Information 6.12.2 Fletcher Insulation Building Soundproofing Materials Description, Business Overview 6.12.3 Fletcher Insulation Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.12.4 Fletcher Insulation Products Offered 6.12.5 Fletcher Insulation Recent Development 6.13 Forgreener Acoustics 6.13.1 Forgreener Acoustics Corporation Information 6.13.2 Forgreener Acoustics Building Soundproofing Materials Description, Business Overview 6.13.3 Forgreener Acoustics Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.13.4 Forgreener Acoustics Products Offered 6.13.5 Forgreener Acoustics Recent Development 6.14 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology 6.14.1 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Corporation Information 6.14.2 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Building Soundproofing Materials Description, Business Overview 6.14.3 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.14.4 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Products Offered 6.14.5 Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Recent Development 6.15 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials 6.15.1 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Corporation Information 6.15.2 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Building Soundproofing Materials Description, Business Overview 6.15.3 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Building Soundproofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.15.4 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Products Offered 6.15.5 Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Recent Development 7 Building Soundproofing Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis 7.1 Building Soundproofing Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Soundproofing Materials 7.4 Building Soundproofing Materials Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 8.1 Marketing Channel 8.2 Building Soundproofing Materials Distributors List 8.3 Building Soundproofing Materials Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast 10.1 Global Building Soundproofing Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type 10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Soundproofing Materials by Type (2021-2026) 10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Soundproofing Materials by Type (2021-2026) 10.2 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application 10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Soundproofing Materials by Application (2021-2026) 10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Soundproofing Materials by Application (2021-2026) 10.3 Building Soundproofing Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region 10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Soundproofing Materials by Region (2021-2026) 10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Soundproofing Materials by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

