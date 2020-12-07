Covid-19 Impact on Global Industrial Insulation Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Intergraph, AVEVA, Bentley, Cadison, Autodesk, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Industrial Insulation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Industrial Insulation market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Industrial Insulation industry. Growth of the overall Industrial Insulation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Industrial Insulation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Industrial Insulation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Insulation market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Rockwool Technical Insulation

Paroc

Knauf Gips KG

TechnoNICOL Corporation

NICHIAS Corporation

Anco Products, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Unifrax, LLC

Rath AG

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Armacell International Holding GmbH

Lâ€™Isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

NMC Group

Kaimann

Pittsburgh Corning

GLAPOR Werk Mitterteich

DUNA-Corradini S.p.A.

Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Poliuretanos S.A.. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Industrial Insulation market is segmented into

Stone wool

Glass wool

CMS Fibers

Calcium silicate

Cellular Glass

Foamed Plastic

Elastomeric Foam

Perlite

Aerogel

Others

Based on Application Industrial Insulation market is segmented into

Power Generation

Petrochemical & Refineries

EIP Industries

LNG/LPG