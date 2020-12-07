Electronic Warfare Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The global Electronic Warfare market report contains market revenue, market share, and production of the service providers is also mentioned with accurate data. Moreover, the global market report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Furthermore, the market report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the market across the globe.

The global electronic warfare market is anticipated to gain momentum from the ever-increasing technological advancements and the rising adoption of cyber EW worldwide. Cyber EW helps in refining the offensive and defensive purposes. It is capable of covering a wide range of cyberspace and the electromagnetic environment. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Domain (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Support), By Equipment (Jammers, Antennas, Radar Warning Receiver, Anti-radiation Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, and Others), By Platform (Air-based, Sea-based, Land-based), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the electronic warfare market size was USD 26.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.46 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints-

Integration of UAVs and Electronic Warfare Systems to Spur Growth

Over the past few years, the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the military forces across the globe has surged. It occurred because of the monitoring, imagery mapping, and surveillance of combat operations. The integration of surveillance data and imagery with EW can provide more information about the situational awareness. It is a major factor that is set to contribute to the electronic warfare market growth in the coming years. Several prominent companies and ruling bodies are investing huge sums in the exploitation of this relationship between the EW and the UAVs. However, EE systems are very expensive. Hence, the developing countries prefer conventional systems. It may hinder the market growth.

Segment-

Electronic Support Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Demand for ISR from Defense Sector

In terms of domain, the market is segregated into electronic support, electronic protection, and electronic attack. Out of these, the electronic support segment is expected to exhibit the largest electronic warfare market share in the coming years and remain in the leading position. This growth is attributable to the high demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) techniques and equipment from the defense sector worldwide.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Numerous Industry Giants to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America held USD 9.28 billion in terms of revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising terrorism, as well as political and territorial disputes occurring in this region. In addition to that, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is set to invest approximately USD 25.8 billion in the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDTandE) in the coming years. Also, it is planning to spend around USD 27.8 billion to procure electronic warfare systems. It would also propel the market growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position stoked by the presence of major companies, such as Saab AB, BAE Systems, and Thales Group in this region. Also, the rising investments in the development and procurement of electronic warfare systems would augment growth. Asia Pacific would exhibit rapid growth backed by the need to enhance the warfighting capabilities of the defense forces in the developing countries, such as India and China.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

Industry SWOT Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electronic Warfare Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electronic Warfare Market

Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak Global Electronic Warfare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Domain (Value) Electronic Attack Electronic Protection Electronic Support By Equipment (Value) Jammers Antennas Radar Warning Receiver Directed Energy Weapons Anti-radiation Missiles Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS) Directional Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) Self-Protection EW Suite Others By Platform (Value) Air-Based Combat Aircraft Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWandC) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Sea-Based Submarine Ship Land-Based By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



North America Electronic Warfare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Domain (Value) Electronic Attack Electronic Protection Electronic Support By Equipment (Value) Jammers Antennas Radar Warning Receiver Directed Energy Weapons Anti-radiation Missiles Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS) Directional Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) Self-Protection EW Suite Others By Platform (Value) Air-Based Combat Aircraft Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWandC) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Sea-Based Submarine Ship Land-Based By Country (Value) S By Domain (Value) Electronic Attack Electronic Protection Electronic Support Canada By Domain (Value) Electronic Attack Electronic Protection



Similar information has been provided for all the below companies

BAE Systems

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

Leonardo SPA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Cobham PLC

TOC Continued..

Competitive Landscape-

Renowned Companies Focus on Receiving New Contracts from Defense Forces

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies worldwide. Amongst them, Lockheed Martin Corporation is in the top position on account of its persistent research and development activities to unveil state-of-the-art products in the market. Nowadays, several companies are focusing on bagging new contracts from the government agencies to deliver their in-house products. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Lockheed Martin Corporation received a new contract from the U.S. Navy. It is worth USD 43 million. It would help the company to upgrade the E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

: Lockheed Martin Corporation received a new contract from the U.S. Navy. It is worth USD 43 million. It would help the company to upgrade the E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. January 2019 : The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR) provided a five-year contract worth USD 898 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support.

: The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR) provided a five-year contract worth USD 898 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support. April 2019: The U.S. Navy awarded a new contract to Harris Corporation to manufacture and provide Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers. These are meant for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants.

