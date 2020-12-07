Explosive Detectors Market Status, Strategy, Uses, Benefits, Opportunity, Scope, Share, Size by Top Company Profile Analysis

The report further mentions that explosive detection is a non-destructive and technologically advanced inspection process for determining explosive materials. The Global Explosive Detectors Market is set to gain traction from their ever-increasing usage in the security check-in department of domestic, as well as international airports worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Explosive Detectors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Trace Detector, Bulk Detector), By Product Type (Vehicle Mounted, Handheld, Robotics, Others), By End User (Military & Defense, Cargo & Transport, Aviation, Public Places, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on various industries and the global economy. There are shortages of beds for coronavirus positive patients in hospitals worldwide. Unless a vaccine is discovered, nobody knows till when this difficult phase will persist. We are providing elaborate research reports about the effects of this pandemic on every market. You can select the best strategy available to regain business confidence.

Increasing Terrorist Activities to Boost Growth

The increasing terrorist activities in various countries would also surge the demand for explosive detectors. However, the decreasing government expenditure on explosive detectors and the rising concerns about cyber threats may hamper the growth of the market for explosive detectors.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Presence of Reputed Explosive Detectors Providers to Favor Growth in North America

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate throughout the forthcoming years by generating the largest explosive detectors market share. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of prominent organizations, namely, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation (ISC), Flir Systems, Inc., Analogic Corporation, and American Science & Engineering, Inc. in the U.S.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit fast growth in the near future stoked by the rising government initiatives to encourage people to use explosive detectors in China. The country is set to install these devices at the airport. Europe is expected to show a remarkable growth on account of the rising terrorist activities in France. The Middle East & Africa would grow steadily backed by the rising infrastructural development of the international airport.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Gaining New Contracts from Renowned Enterprises

The market for explosive detectors houses several companies that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by bagging new contracts from regulatory bodies or prominent organizations worldwide. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

September 2019 : The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided a contract worth USD 96.8 million to Smiths Detection Inc. It would enable Smiths to deliver Computed Tomography (CT) 3-D Scanners and HI-SCAN 6040 CTiXs.

: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided a contract worth USD 96.8 million to Smiths Detection Inc. It would enable Smiths to deliver Computed Tomography (CT) 3-D Scanners and HI-SCAN 6040 CTiXs. April 2019: Smiths Detection’s distributor Dainippon bagged a contract from Ezeiza International Airport situated in Argentina to offer a high-speed explosives detection system.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the explosive detectors manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

American Science & Engineering, Inc. (The U.S.)

Analogic Corporation. (The U.S.)

Chemring Group PLC (The U.K.)

Flir Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

Implant Sciences Corporation (ISC) (The U.S.)

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.)

Nuctech Co. Ltd. (China)

OSI Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

Safran SA (France)

Smiths group Plc. ( The U.K.)

Segmentation by Geographic:-

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K. Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the Word (South America and Middle East & Africa)

