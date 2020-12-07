Global Navigation Satellite System Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027

The global Global Navigation Satellite System market report contains market revenue, market share, and production of the service providers is also mentioned with accurate data. Moreover, the global market report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Furthermore, the market report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the market across the globe.

The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) market size is expected to reach USD 386.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period. The progression in smartphone technologies and digitalization can be vital factors augmenting the growth of the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-Based Augmentations), By Application (Rail, Road, Aviation, Maritime, LBS, Time Synch, Agriculture, Surveying and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at 161.27 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus catastrophe has caused the world's economy to tumble down.

The report on thenavigation satellite system (GNSS) marketcovers:

Extensivestudy of all the sections in the market

Illuminatingfacts and figures

Growth exhibitors and inhibitors

Information about key players

Market Driver :

Wide-ranging Commercial Applications of GNSS to Propel Growth

The growing adoption of GNSS in precision agriculture for enhanced agriculture production, better crop yield, and low emission effect will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. The utilization of GPS in GNSS in several sectors such as maritime, military, geometrics, railways, and aviation will further incite the development of the industry in the foreseeable future. The growing cognizance about GNSS in agriculture and farming owing to its benefits such as assistance with optimal path and digital displays for reducing risks of overlapping will create lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, the utilization of GNSS in automatic steering and biomass monitoring, soil condition monitoring, forest management, virtual fencing, and livestock tracking will fuel its demand in agriculture. Furthermore, the increasing application of GNSS in aircraftperformance-based navigation for safety, efficiency, and reliable operation will further enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing implementation of 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial automation will enhance the growth of the market. Likewise, the high adoption of consumer electronic devices will accelerate the demand of GNSS in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Major OEMs to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the driver advisory system (DAS) in rail applications to optimize traffic flow, less energy, and low cost. The growing implementation of (PTC)positive train control in the US will promote the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of major components manufacturers in the region.

The increasing adoption of GNSS in the road, Surveying, and maritime applications will further enhance the development of the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to flourish during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for electronic devices, smartphones, and positioning devices. The growing focus towards robust navigation satellites by India will propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development :

October 2019: Texas Instruments, U.S. based company registered a patent for the GNSS signal tracking receiver. A GNSS receiver is developed to track low power GNSS satellite signals, which includes a frequency locked loop (FLL) to measures a current doppler frequency of the satellite signal.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Navigation Satellite System Market:

Qualcomm Inc. (The U.S.)

Texas Instrument (The U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (The U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (The U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (The U.S.)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Furuno Electric (Japan)

Laird Plc. (The UK)

Cobham Plc. (The UK)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Other Players

