Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), previously called immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the body attacks its own platelets and destroys them too quickly. ITP is a disorder that affects the overall number of blood platelets rather than their function. Many of the symptoms of immune thrombocytopenia, stem from a low platelet count leading to excessive bleeding.

In severe cases, frequent bleeding episodes may result in low levels of circulating red blood cells (anemia), which may cause fatigue and impair response to exertion. In rare cases, serious bleeding into the brain (intracranial hemorrhage) may occur.

The two main types of ITP are acute (short term) and chronic (long term). ITP is also categorized as primary and secondary based on the cause of the disease. ITP in the absence of other causes or disorders that may be associated with the thrombocytopenia is known as primary ITP, whereas, secondary ITP refers to immune-mediated thrombocytopenia with an underlying cause, including drug-induced, or associated with systemic illness (e.g., systemic lupus erythematosus, infection [e.g., HIV], immune deficiency [e.g., common variable immunodeficiency or autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome], and other causes).

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/immune-thrombocytopenia-market



DelveInsight’s “Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Key Facts

DelveInsight’s estimates suggest that the total prevalent population ITP in the seven major markets was approximately 180,498 in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 147,174 in 2017.

Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of ITP with approximately 26,274 cases, followed by Italy which had a prevalent population of approximately 18,604 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of approximately 12,207 in 2017.

Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of ITP are female as compared to male.

Key Benefits of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Report

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market in the upcoming years.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market report covers Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. There are many pipeline therapies under development for the treatment of the patient with ITP.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Epidemiology

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of the key companies in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market include:

Octapharma USA

Amgen

CSL Behring

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Zenyaku Kogyo

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Biogen Idec

Biotest

GC Pharma

Argenx

Genosco

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Kezar Life Sciences

UCB Biopharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Principia Biopharma

Protalex

And many others.

Emerging and Marketed Therapies in ITP market

BT-595

GC5101B

ARGX-113

SKI-O-703

KZR-616

Rozanolixizumab

PRN1008

PRTX-100

And others.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/immune-thrombocytopenia-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Overview at a Glance Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Disease Background and Overview Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patient Journey Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Epidemiology and Patient Population Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Treatment Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Marketed Products Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Emerging Therapies Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market. Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Drivers Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Related Reports

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market.

Latest Biopharma Market Research Articles

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Updates in Biopharma & Healthcare Industry:

BioPharma Articles

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Sample Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/immune-thrombocytopenia-market

