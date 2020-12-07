IoT Medical Devices Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| GE Healthcare, Philips and more.

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1612512

The Global IoT Medical Devices Market is projected to reach USD 63.43 Billion by 2023 from USD 20.59 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 280 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 199 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the IoT Medical Devices Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Medtronic (US)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

Boston Scientific (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Omron (Japan)

Bio Telemetry (US)

AliveCor (US)

iHealth Lab (US)

AgaMatrix (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Welch Allyn (US)

the imaging systems segment dominated the IoT medical devices market. The growth of the imaging systems market is attributed to the operational and maintenance advantage that connected imaging systems offer, the growing investments being made by top imaging device companies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases as well as the increased need for improved patient outcomes.

the stationary medical devices segment dominated the IoT medical devices market. This can be attributed to government regulations mandating the use of EHR, the high cost of these devices, and the advantages they offer in terms of data accessibility and interoperability.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–31% and Tier 3–24%

By Designation – C-level–46%, Director Level–32%, Others–22%

By Region –North America–43%, Europe–27%, Asia-Pacific–25%, Middle East & Africa–3%,Latin America – 2%

Competitive Landscape IoT Medical Devices Market:

1 Overview

2 Product Portfolio Mix

3 Growth Strategy Matrix

4 Market Ranking, 2017

5 Competitive Situation and Trends

5.1 Acquisitions

5.2 Product Launches

5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

5.4 Expansions

