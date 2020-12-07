Leukapheresis Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| Asahi Kasei Medical, Fresenius and more.

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1612511

The Leukapheresis Products Market is expected to reach USD 27.7 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.4 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This report spread across 194 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 134 Tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Leukapheresis Market:

Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan)

Fresenius (Germany)

Haemonetics (US)

Terumo BCT (US)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Macopharma (France)

HemaCare (US)

AllCells (US)

StemExpress (US)

PPA Research Group (US)

Key Biologics (US)

Caltag Medsystem (UK)

ZenBio (US)

Precision for Medicine (US)

BioIVT (US)

By type, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables. The leukapheresis devices segment is further sub segmented into apheres is devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leuko reduction filters.

On the basis of type, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The isolated PBMCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on cell-based therapies including CAR-T therapy targeted development.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33% and Tier 3–21%

By Designation – C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, Others–22%

By Region – North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–24%, RoW–16%

Competitive Landscape Leukapheresis Market:

1 Introduction

2 Product Portfolio Matrix

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Leukapheresis Products

3.2 Leukopaks

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 Expansions

