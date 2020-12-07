Lotus Leaf Extract Market Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures

Lotus Leaf Extract Market Introduction:

Lotus leaf extract is prepared by crushing dried lotus leafs. Lotus leaf extract has the function of weight control. It can also help to adjust blood lipids, codeine and expectorant. Lotus leaf extract is used as anticoagulant and antidote in medicine. Lotus leaf extract has strong effect on lowering the blood pressure, and has become popular to lower blood cholesterol, treat fatty liver and promote blood circulation. It is also used in food field, lotus leaf become a delicious and healthy green food. It also founds various applications in health products lotus leaf slimming tea by the majority of lady’s love and also possess various medicinal properties and can be used in pharmaceutical products, as it can promote the growth of bone.

Thus, considering at various benefits of the lotus leaf market demand from various industries is expected to grow at significantly higher growth rate over near future.

Lotus Leaf Extract Market Segmentation:

Lotus leaf extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications into different industries which include food, dietary supplements pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Lotus leaf extract is proven helpful in lowering blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, and promotes blood circulation thus market demand from pharmaceutical applications is higher. Lotus leaf is healthy delicious natural food and also very effective in weight loss thus, significant demand from applications in food market segment. Lotus leaf extract is also used in preparation of skin care products as possess antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Lotus leaf extract market is segmented on the basis of product form includes capsules, tablets and powder. The different form is used for different applications, such as powder is mainly incorporated into skin care and cosmetics products.

Lotus leaf extract market is further segmented on basis of regions which includes North America and Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia pacific excluding Japan. China and India from Asia Pacific region are major producers of lotus leaf extraction market. North America and Japan and Eastern Europe are major consumers of lotus leaf extract.

Lotus Leaf Extract Market Drivers:

Lotus leaf extract possess high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and applications in different market applications. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for weight loss supplements due to rising obesity and health issues related to weight gain.

Rising market demand for natural products based cosmetics and skin care products is becoming another market driver for lotus leaf extracts.

Lotus leaves contains high concentrations of phytochemicals, alkaloids, flavonoids and tannins. Flavonoids and tannins are powerful antioxidants that have been connected with weight loss and cardiovascular health. Lotus leaf extract is also helpful in lowering blood pressure and promoting blood circulation. Thus, finds various applications in medicinal products is another factor driving market demand for lotus leaf extract in global market. Market demand for slimming lotus leaf extract tea is higher specifically from health conscious consumer segment. Lotus leaf extract has also proven helpful in various other medical conditions such as Anxiety and stress, diarrhea, ringworm infestations, bacterial and fungal infections thus market demand from natural and organic medical treatment specialist is higher.

Lotus Leaf Extract Market Key Players:

Key players operating in lotus leaf extract market are Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.Ltd., Pioneer Herb Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Gosun Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Evergreen Biotech Inc.,World-Way Biotech Inc.