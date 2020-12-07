Molecular Breeding Market 2020: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027|Key Players – Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Ltd, SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Insights

Molecular breeding market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions will act as a driving factor for the molecular breeding market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Molecular Breeding Market Are:

The major players covered in the molecular breeding market report are Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Ltd, SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Intertek Group plc, DanBred, LemnaTec GmbH, Slipstream Automation, Charles River Laboratories and FruitBreedomics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Molecular Breeding Market Scope and Segments

Molecular breeding market is segmented on the basis of process, marker and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process, the molecular breeding market is segmented into QTL mapping, marker-assisted selection, marker-assisted backcrossing, genomic selection and other processes.

On the basis of marker, the molecular breeding market is segmented into single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and simple sequence repeats (SSR), other markers.

On the basis of application, the molecular breeding market is segmented into crop breeding and livestock breeding. Crop breeding is further segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, vegetables and other crop types. Cereals & grains are further sub-segmented into corn, wheat, rice and others. Oilseeds are further sub-segmented into soybean and others oilseeds. Livestock breeding is further segmented into cattle, poultry and others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Molecular Breeding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Molecular Breeding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Molecular Breeding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Molecular Breeding

Chapter 4: Presenting Molecular Breeding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Molecular Breeding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

