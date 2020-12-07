Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is an umbrella term for inflammatory arthritis types that primarily affects the spine and the sacroiliac (SI) joints that connect the lower spine to the pelvis, resulting in pain in the lower back, hips, and buttocks. There are two subtypes of axSpA: Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and Ankylosing spondylitis (AS).Nr-axSpA is a chronic inflammatory disease. It is a cross between an auto-inflammatory and autoimmune condition. The immune system gets confused and thinks the body is being attacked. As the body produces inflammation to protect against the non-existent attacker, healthy tissue is damaged in the process. The exact cause is still unknown, but according to some experts, genetics may play a role. About 85% of people with the disease have a gene called HLA-B27.

One of the most common symptoms of nr-axSpA is back pain, which is quite different from the common back pain. In the case of nr-axSpA, back pain often first strikes in late adolescence or early adulthood, usually before the age of 40; resting does not help, but it gets better with exercise. Other symptoms include weakness and fatigue, Joint stiffness and swelling, Swollen fingers, and Heel pain. People with nr-axSpA are also more likely to have certain conditions simultaneously, like around 15% of nr-AxSpA patients experience uveitis.

Diagnosis is a tricky part because the signs of nr-axSpA do not always show up on tests, and the symptoms can sometimes overlap with other health issues. The doctor usually asks questions about the signs and the patient’s family health history, followed by a physical exam. They look for swollen joints, fingers, and feet.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-radiographic-axial-spondyloarthritis-nr-axspa-epidemiology-forecast



DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per the National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society (NASS), The prevalence of nr-axSpA versus AS is thought to be a ratio of 1:1. Around 7 in 10 people with nr-axSpA have visible inflammation in the sacroiliac joints or the spine when an MRI of the back is carried out. Whereas, about 3 in 10 may not have any inflammation visible on MRI despite back pain symptoms. Some may never go on to develop visible inflammation on MRI. The reasons for this are still not well understood but may be due to the sensitivity of MRI.

According to (Slobodin and Eshed, 2015) the prevalence of nr-axSpA is similar to that of AS, but the former has a higher female preponderance. The rate of progression of nrAxSpA to the radiographic stage of disease (AS) ranges from 10% to 20% over 2 years.

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology

According to some secondary sources, females are more affected than males in case of Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

Delveinsight’s Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA).

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) patient population.

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) report provides a detailed overview explaining Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology Report

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) population by its epidemiology

The Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-radiographic-axial-spondyloarthritis-nr-axspa-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Disease Background and Overview Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Patient Journey Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology and Patient Population Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’ s Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) market.

Latest Healthcare Market Articles

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Updates in Biopharma & Healthcare Industry:

BioPharma Articles

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA) Epidemiology Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-radiographic-axial-spondyloarthritis-nr-axspa-epidemiology-forecast

