Occlusion Devices Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

The Global Occlusion Devices Market is projected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.74 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3% This report spread across 156 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 77 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

“The occlusion removal devices segment is poised to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the occlusion devices market is segmented into occlusion removal devices (balloon occlusion devices, stent retrievers, coil retrievers, and suction and aspiration devices), embolization devices (embolic coils and liquid embolic agents), tubal occlusion devices, and support catheters (microcatheters and guidewires). The occlusion removal devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the occlusion devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The highest CAGR for the APAC occlusion devices market can be attributed to the rising adoption of occlusion devices due to their decreasing costs (owing to the increase in localized manufacturing and strengthening of distribution networks of key product manufacturers) and increasing healthcare expenditure across key APAC countries.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 30% and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation – C-level – 26%, Director-level – 30%, Others –44%

By Region – North America – 34%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 23%, RoW – 17%

#Key Players- Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), and Penumbra (US).Product launches; market expansions; strategic acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements,& collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.

Research Coverage:

This report studies the occlusion devices market based on product, application, and end user. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders.

