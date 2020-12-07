Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=411286

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 120 Tables and 28 figures are now available in this research.

“The removable braces segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

By product, the orthodontic supplies market is classified into fixed braces, removable brace, adhesives, and accessories (headgear and retainer). In 2018, the fixed braces product segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however, the removable braces product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the removable braces segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for invisible braces among teens and adults due to their aesthetic appeal.

“The adults segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

By patient, the orthodontic supplies market is categorized into children and teenagers and adults. The adults segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for invisible braces among adults due to aesthetic concerns, huge adult population base, availability of advanced orthodontic products, and increasing disposable incomes.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018-2023)”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018, however, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, increasing public and private efforts to increase awareness about orthodontic treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure are influencing the positive growth of the Asia Pacific orthodontic supplies market.

Break-up of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–46% and Tier 3–21%

By Designation – Director Level–20%, C-level–26%, Others–54%

By Region – North America–33%, Europe–29%, AsiaPacific–24%, RoW–14%

#Key Players- Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), Clear Correct (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US) Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.

Research Coverage:

This report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on product, patient, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players.

