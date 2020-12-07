Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract Market Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption

Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract Market: Introduction

Salvia miltiorrhizai is a traditional Chinese prennial herb, which is also known by the name danshen, red sage and Chinese sage. Salvia miltiorrhizai is indigenous in China and grows on the hillsides and steam banks. Salvia miltiorrhiza ectract are mostly derived from the root of the herbs. Salvia miltiorrhizai has been used for a long time in the treatment of cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, salvia miltiorrhiza extract is also used for the treatment of bronchitis, high cholesterol and blood circulation problems. The chemical compounds in salvia miltiorrhiza extract are phenolic acids, terpenoids, β-sitosterol, baicalin, ursolic acid and daucosterol.

Chinese traditional medicine is being recognized as a quintessential complementary, alternative medicine, which in result has increased the traction of Chinese herbal product market globally. Products based on the herbal extract are gaining momentum in the market, as the consumer are embracing the shift from conventional products towards the herbal products.

Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract market segmentation

On the basis of nature of product salvia miltiorrhiza extract is segmented as organic salvia miltiorrhiza extract and conventional salvia miltiorrhiza extract. The organic salvia miltiorrhiza extract is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently act as a driving factor for the salvia miltiorrhiza extract market growth globally. Salvia miltiorrhiza extract is segmented on the basis of form which includes liquid extract and powder extract. Powder extract segment is expected to build a steady increase in market demand attributed to its diversity in use. Salvia miltiorrhiza extract is also segmented on the basis of end use application which includes dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Global Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

Over the past few years, there is a rapid increase in the global demand of botanicals derived from traditional medicine and according to WHO the world market for medicinal botanical was over US$ 60 Bn in 2014. Furthermore, rise in the demand for natural ingredients coupled with medicinal properties of salvia miltiorrhiza extract has attracted significant attention in the developed market. All these factors are expected to drive the global salvia miltiorrhiza extract market over the forecast period. However, insufficient clinical studies on the medicinal properties and side effects such as herb drug interactions, dizziness, itchiness and others are expected to restrain the growth of global salvia miltiorrhiza extract market over the forecast period.

Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract Market Regional Outlook:

APEJ is expected to represent major market value share over the forecast period followed by Japan, owing high consumer demand as it is used traditionally from ancient times, in herbal medicines and favorable geographical condition for farming as it is indigenous to these regions. In APEJ, China is expected to represent major market value share in the near future. North America and Europe are expected to represent a substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increase in health awareness and increasing trend of herbal products.

Salvia Miltiorrhiza Extract Market: Key Players

The key players in salvia miltiorrhiza market are Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd, Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd , Hawaii Pharm LLC, Harmonic Arts Botanical Dispensary, Ron Teeguarden Enterprises, Inc., Changsha Organic Herb, Inc ,and others.