Sternal Closure Systems Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

The Global Sternal Closure Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.02 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2%. This report spread across 123 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 28 figures are now available in this research.

“The closure devices segment was the largest segment on the basis of products in 2017”

The closure devices segment accounted for the larger share of the global sternal closure systems market in 2017. This can be attributed to factors such as ongoing technological advancements in closure devices, increasing number of complex cardiovascular surgeries, and growing availability of medical reimbursements across developed markets.

“The median sternotomy segment commanded the largest share of the sternal closure systems market in 2017.”

The market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and bilateral thoraco sternotomy on the basis of procedure. In 2017, the median sternotomy segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Rising number of critical patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, significant availability of reimbursement for critical cardiac surgeries across developed markets, and rising awareness among surgeons about the clinical benefits offered by sternal closure products are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the sternal closure systems market”

Geographically, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the sternal closure systems market. Rapid growth in the healthcare expenditure in emerging Asian countries, growing adoption of advanced sternum closure techniques among cardiothoracic surgeons, large patient population for target diseases, rapidly growing geriatric and obese population, and increasingly localized device manufacturing are the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34% and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation – – C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, Others – 76%

By Region – North America – 40%, Europe – 32%, APAC – 20%, RoW – 8%

#Key Players- DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (US), and A&E Medical (US), and KLS Martin Group (US), Orthofix International N.V. (US), ABYRX, INC. (US), Acute Innovations (US), Kinamed Incorporated (US), Praesidia Srl (Italy), and IDEAR S.R.L. (Argentina) among others.

Research Coverage

This report studies the sternal closure systems market based on product, procedure, material, and region. The report also studies factors affecting market growth, it analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions and respective countries.